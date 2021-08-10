« previous post |

That's the name of a delectable Chinese nosh made famous by this pastry shop. The name of the snack in Chinese is "ròusōng xiǎobèi 肉鬆小貝" ("pork floss little cowry / cowrie"), after its shape and the main ingredient of the covering in which it is encased.

If you look up the English name in this encyclopedia entry, it gives "Pork floss Beckham". What? How did that happen?

In Chinese, the full name of the great soccer star, David Beckham, is Dàwèi·Bèikèhànmǔ 大卫·贝克汉姆 (so many successive 4th tones!) or Dàiwéi·Bèikèhànmǔ 戴维·贝克汉姆. As is the custom with polysyllabic transcriptions of foreign names, his surname is reduced from Bèikèhànmǔ 贝克汉姆 to just Bèi 贝. To this solitary syllable is added the affectionate prefix "xiǎo 小", hence "xiǎo Bèi 小貝" ("Little Beckham").

The term "Pork Floss" may strike many readers as strange, but it's a real thing, and we've discussed it on Language Log before (see the "Selected readings", also here).

[Thanks to Zihan Guo]

