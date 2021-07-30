Excepted for publication
I wrote to a colleague who helped me edit a paper that it had been accepted for publication. She wrote back, "I’m glad it is excepted".
Some may look upon such a typo as "garden variety", but I believe that it tells us something profoundly significant about the primacy of sound over shape, an issue that we have often debated on Language Log, including how to regard typographical errors in general, but also how to read old Chinese texts (e.g., copyists' mistakes, deterioration of texts over centuries of editorial transmission, etc.).
Often, when you read a Chinese text and parts of it just don't make any sense, if you ignore the superficial semantic signification of the characters with which it is written, but focus more on the sound, suddenly the meaning of the text will become crystal clear. In point of fact, much of the commentarial tradition throughout Chinese history consists of this kind of detective work — sorting out which morphemes were really intended by a given string of characters.
The best commentators, readers, and translators of Chinese texts — individuals such as Arthur Waley (1889-1966) — possess an uncanny instinct for plumbing beneath the surface of a text to get at the heart of the language it expresses. Of course, men like Waley are not infallible (given the vast complexities and historical vagaries of Chinese texts, that would be utterly impossible), yet their brilliant philological / phonological insights enable them time and again to make stunningly illuminating explications and felicitous renderings. (Incidentally, of all the great modern Sinologists, Waley was the least academic, but most literary.) This is especially important for those who work on vernacular writings, where there are frequently no standard orthographical conventions for recording common expressions in the spoken language, such as happens with medieval Dunhuang popular literature at every turn. Indeed, this is why Dunhuang vernacular texts are centrally situated at the birth of Sinitic vernacular writing.
Consequently, I keep a close eye open, not only for typing mistakes committed by others, but also my own, which I often find to be amusing, but telling.
Ed Shaughnessy said,
July 30, 2021 @ 8:00 am
Victor,
Have you considered the possibility that it was not at all a typo, whether “garden variety” or not, but rather an editor’s joke, the understanding of which depends on seeing the spelling of the word. Understood in this way, it might be even more amusing—and even more telling. Sure, there are plenty of phonetic loans or phonetic misspellings, if you will, on view throughout Chinese literature, but there are also plenty of cases in which characters are miswritten because of visual similarity with another character. There’s no one size fits all method to the reading of Chinese texts.
Ed
Shimon Edelman said,
July 30, 2021 @ 8:35 am
In the process of teaching cognitive science to a group of Chinese students, I recently had to explain the concept of efference copy, which involved drawing a distinction between efferent and afferent connections in the nervous system. As a native Russian speaker, I am always uneasy about my English vowels; in this case, I had to use my entire face to try and make the point.
Michael Carasik said,
July 30, 2021 @ 8:39 am
The complication is that it works the other way as well. I can tell someone my name out loud but if they think about how it is (or might be) spelled they sometimes ignore what they've heard and pronounce it the way they would pronounce the written form.
Victor Mair said,
July 30, 2021 @ 8:45 am
Ed,
Certainly there are plenty of graphic errors in the writing and reading of Chinese texts. It takes meticulousness to catch the graphic errors; it requires genius to grasp the phonological errors.
As for "excepted" instead of "accepted", the editor was surprised when I pointed that typo out to her, so it was not an intentional joke.
Victor
Victor Mair said,
July 30, 2021 @ 9:15 am
"genius to grasp the phonological errors"
Honed by the sharp, critical, analytical, insightful reading of thousands upon thousands of texts.
Neil Kubler said,
July 30, 2021 @ 9:21 am
Quite agree this is a good example of primacy of sound over writing. The confusion of "excepted" with "accepted" is directly related to the fact that in spoken English there is a phonemic contrast between [ɛ] as in "met" and [æ] as in "mat," while Spoken Standard Mandarin lacks these two vowels and a similar kind of contrast. Thus, native Chinese speakers whose English proficiency is not strong typically confuse those two vowels with a third vowel that Mandarin does have, namely [e] as in "mate." I remember once a local Chinese tour guide invited a group of English-speaking tourists whom I was accompanying on a tour of China to "try some delicious Chinese snakes," which caused no small amount of anxiety on their part. Of course, he meant "delicious Chinese snacks."