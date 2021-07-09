Curated language
Like the previous post (7/7/21) on gender-inclusive French, it is difficult to refrain from quoting the bulk of this thought-provoking article by John McWhorter in The Atlantic (7/4/21):
Even Trigger Warning Is Now Off Limits
The “Oppressive Language List” at Brandeis University could have come from countless other colleges, advocacy groups, or human-resources offices.
Thirty years ago, someone taught me to say actor rather than actress and chairperson rather than chairman, to discourage our thinking of occupational performance as elementally distinct depending on sex. I understood. Language does not shape thought as much as is often supposed. But words can nudge concepts in certain directions if the connection between the word and the concept is clear enough; the compound of chair and the gender-neutral person hints that, for most purposes, the listener doesn’t need to know whether the individual running a meeting was male or female.
In the same vein, I heartily approve of the modern usage of they (Roberta is getting a haircut; they’ll be here in a little while). I also like the call to replace slave with enslaved person. Slave can indeed imply a certain essence, as if it were a status inherent to some people. Enslaved person points up that the slavery is an imposed condition. The distinction matters given how central, sensitive, and urgent the discussion of slavery is in today’s America.
But according to counsel from Brandeis University’s Prevention, Advocacy & Resource Center, or PARC, considerate people must go further: Apparently, we must retire victim, survivor, trigger warning, and African-American too. We must do so, that is, if we seek to ignore some linguistic fundamentals while also engaging in distinctly callow sociological calisthenics. When we are to even “consider” avoiding the word prisoner (try person who was incarcerated) or walk-in (because not all people can walk) and the phrase everything going on right now (I’ll leave you to find out what’s wrong with that one), we are being preached to by people on a quest to change reality through the performative policing of manners.
McWhorter persuasively shows that we are entering dangerous territory when we are told that we must take metaphorical language literally and avoid it if the expression's surface signification is likely to offend someone.
On the list, metaphors must be taken literally, such that words’ basic meaning never shift. This is like proclaiming that clouds shall never again move. Thus we are neither to exclaim that someone succeeding is killing it nor to refer to taking a shot at a task, because these phrases may evoke violent imagery for some listeners.
But these expressions are metaphors whose actual usage has far too little to do with violence for them to be classified as aggressive language. Where do you draw the line? Let’s consider a phrase not included on the Brandeis list: That sucks. Upon reflection, we know that the original reference was sexual, but even someone who has decided that we can’t take a shot at anything would likely say that the usage of sucks has drifted so far that its origin point is essentially irrelevant. The same verdict applies to killing it and trigger warning, which this list also includes (we are told to substitute the flavorless content note).
After dealing with "crazy" and "insane" (better to say "bananas"), McWhorter dispatches "dumb" and "thumb" ("rule of", that is).
Elsewhere our language crusaders miss that replacing an expression with negative connotations is like swatting away gnats, because those same connotations regularly coalesce on the new term as well. Crippled was changed to handicapped; after a while, this needed replacing, and thus came disabled; today terms such as differently abled attempt yet again to elude the negative associations some assign to physical disability. This is an old story, one that the cognitive scientist Steven Pinker calls a “euphemism treadmill.”
It means that PARC’s suggestion to replace mentally ill with person living with a mental health condition is not only clumsy but futile. If this mouthful somehow catches on, then fast-forward about a generation and people will have conventionalized it into mental-health-condition people. This term will harbor the same unfortunate associations that today’s mentally ill does for some hearers, and we will need yet another new term—while mentally ill is already itself a thoroughly respectful term compared with older ones such as mentally defective.
McWhorter's conclusion is not what I would have expected from The Atlantic of recent vintage:
But these sanctions are based on no general agreement among even sensitive, sociologically concerned people. Couched as compassionate counsel, this list is mostly a series of prim concoctions by people who, one suspects, simply need more to do. In the end, working to change conditions is much more important than obsessively curating the words and expressions we use to describe them.
Good advice!
Chiara Maqueda said,
July 9, 2021 @ 6:15 am
Surely it should be rendered "chairperchild"?
Victor Mair said,
July 9, 2021 @ 6:20 am
"chair"
Philip Taylor said,
July 9, 2021 @ 6:47 am
Perhaps my experience is atypical, but in the 40 or so years during which I have served on committees, I have yet to encounter a woman chairing the meeting who is not happy to be addressed as "Madam Chairman", and many who prefer it to the more modern, fashionable, PC alternatives.
As for "chair", it doesn't generalise — we don't speak of "an act", "a post", "a dust", "a bin", "a milk", "a wait" and so on, so why treat "chairman" specially ?
Bathrobe said,
July 9, 2021 @ 7:25 am
This is, of course, McWorther's trademark — the debunking of PC language.
It is very hard not to sympathise with efforts to eradicate bias in language. It is harder to sympathise, though, when you see the gyrations becoming more and more bizarre.
It was only a few years ago that I read the justification for using people of colour, namely that it "put 'people' first". I found it difficult to understand how such a lame linguistic justification could be taken seriously, but it was clear that failing to accept it would get you branded as backward and discriminatory. Imagine my surprise at learning recently at a post on autism that people with autism is now out of favour for different linguistic reasons. Yes, it does get very tiring.
@ Philip Taylor
I think "the chair", expressing the meaning of "chairman" or "chairwoman", is a perfectly acceptable expression. "Would you please address the chair" is normal English.
bks said,
July 9, 2021 @ 7:47 am
Philip Taylor, in the 40 or so years during which I have served on committees I have never once heard the phrase "Madam Chairman". I'm not even sure I've heard the word "madam".
Doug said,
July 9, 2021 @ 8:48 am
@Bathrobe
Is "McWorther" for "McWhorter" a typo or a joke I don't get?
AG said,
July 9, 2021 @ 9:01 am
It's weird that McWhorter understands the euphemism treadmill but not its implications. Words mean what people say they mean at the current time by common consensus. You kind of have to go along with the current usage to be polite.
If the treadmill dictates that "Black" is the preferred term this decade where "Negro" was OK in the past, you are being rude if you keep saying "Negro". That's just how it is. When they change it in the future, we'll have to start using whatever term is polite in the future. That's how being polite works.
I don't get why people get so upset by this.
(I mean, I get it – I still say, for example, "Bombay", "Burma" and "Rangoon", but I know I'm being stubborn & have no illusions that I'm a brave crusader for free speech by doing so).
Michael Watts said,
July 9, 2021 @ 9:04 am
I can't say I understand the argument that replacing "slave" with "enslaved person" is good while replacing "prisoner" with "incarcerated person" is bad. Surely these are identical phenomena.
I agree that referring to a chairman as "the chair" is conventional, but I also agree with Philip Taylor that that doesn't generalize. As far as I can see, he didn't claim that "chair" itself is a nonstandard lexical item, but that it's a nonstandard (and unproductive) derivation.
GH said,
July 9, 2021 @ 9:23 am
While some of the other complaints seem reasonable, the reference to "everything going on right now" is intriguing, but ultimately, in my opinion, unfair. The criticism from the Brandeis students is not that the phrase is offensive, but that it is vague and potentially euphemistic.
The exhortation to write plainly and say what you mean is an age-old one, as is the observation that bland, woolly phrases can be used to obscure responsibility for misdeeds and misfortunes, which in turn can allow injustices to go unchallenged. So this is simply a restatement of perennial good writing advice, which even manages to steer clear of the confused references to "passive voice" so often associated with the argument.
Along similar lines, the Associated Press just tweeted out a recommendation to avoid the phrase "officer-involved shooting," arguing that news reports should plainly state how the officer was involved.
Bathrobe said,
July 9, 2021 @ 9:34 am
Typo. But does make a nice joke.
Doug said,
July 9, 2021 @ 9:35 am
@AG
"It's weird that McWhorter understands the euphemism treadmill but not its implications. Words mean what people say they mean at the current time by common consensus. You kind of have to go along with the current usage to be polite."
You're not being entirely fair to McWhorter.
He's not discussing cases where you're rebuked for using an old-fashioned term instead of keeping up with the current consensus. He's discussing cases where you're rebuked because your usage is in keeping with the current consensus, but self-appointed curators of language rebuke you for not instead using their newly-proclaimed preferred terms, which they hope will become the future consensus.
He makes this point explicitly himself:
"But these sanctions are based on no general agreement among even sensitive, sociologically concerned people."
Starry Gordon said,
July 9, 2021 @ 9:41 am
I'll go along with some of this medieval linguistic theology out of consideration for the very delicate feelings of others, but I balk at 'Latinx'. What an atrocity that is! (No offense to the atrocious!) How can people _do_ that to Spanish? Shouldn't they switch to Volapük or Klingon?
Rodger C said,
July 9, 2021 @ 9:44 am
I believe I've mentioned that ca. 2000 I taught briefly at a famously liberal private college that had recycle bins labeled PAPER OF COLOR. Those who've tried to tell me this must have been a joke don't know that college.
poftim said,
July 9, 2021 @ 9:48 am
Starry Gordon,
Yes! How are you even supposed to pronounce Latinx, if at all?