Nordic amorous room
« previous post |
@JDMayger May 4:
Any Nordics in China want to explain what’s going on here? @brandhane ? pic.twitter.com/xlaRJtyfxk— James Mayger (@JDMayger) May 4, 2021
The sign for 9F-14F reads:
Běi Ōu fēngqíng fáng
北欧风情房
Northern European / Nordic style rooms
They misparsed it as:
Běi Ōu fēng qíngfáng
北欧风情房
Northern European / Nordic style love rooms
It all depends upon what kind of room you're looking for.
Selected readings
"Segmentation of Chinese terms" (2/6/14)
"Gourmet Chinese cookshop" (2/27/14)
"Pinyin memoirs" (8/13/16)
"Mandarin tongue twister" (10/20/20)
[h.t. Geoff Wade]
wanda said,
May 5, 2021 @ 3:38 pm
What are "Nordic-style rooms" supposed to be, anyway? Saunas?