@JDMayger May 4:

The sign for 9F-14F reads:

Běi Ōu fēngqíng fáng

北欧风情房

Northern European / Nordic style rooms

They misparsed it as:

Běi Ōu fēng qíngfáng

北欧风情房

Northern European / Nordic style love rooms

It all depends upon what kind of room you're looking for.


[h.t. Geoff Wade]

  1. wanda said,

    May 5, 2021 @ 3:38 pm

    What are "Nordic-style rooms" supposed to be, anyway? Saunas?

