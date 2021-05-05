« previous post |

The sign for 9F-14F reads:

Běi Ōu fēngqíng fáng

北欧风情房

Northern European / Nordic style rooms

They misparsed it as:

Běi Ōu fēng qíngfáng

北欧风情房

Northern European / Nordic style love rooms

It all depends upon what kind of room you're looking for.



