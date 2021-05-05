« previous post |

[This is a guest post by S. Robert Ramsey]

"Korean kimchi originally came from China."

–Or so China’s online encyclopedia Baidu Baike declared in its article on kimchi.

Koreans were outraged. What gall for Chinese to lay claim to their national dish! Adding to the furor, China’s English-language newspaper Global Times reported last year that the International Organization for Standardization (the ISO) had recognized an “international standard for the kimchi industry led by China.”

Indignant Koreans flooded the Internet: “It’s total nonsense, what a thief stealing our culture!” a South Korean netizen said. Another wrote: “I read a media story that China now says kimchi is theirs, and that they are making international standard for it. It’s absurd.”

As the controversy grew, South Korean media reported that China’s brazen coveting of kimchi was akin to a “bid for world domination”.

Still, in this particular case, the fight began as a linguistic misunderstanding. What China had won international certification for was not for kimchi at all, but for paocai, the spicy pickled vegetables from the Chinese province of Sichuan. And then, since the Chinese call kimchi ‘Korean paocai,’ Chinese news sources and encyclopedias simply extended ownership to the Korean cultural icon.

Of course, Koreans are understandably sensitive about such matters. The Chinese have long been overweening and smug about cultural matters in East Asia. But in December 2020, because the encyclopedia phrase about a Chinese origin for kimchi had offended so many Koreans, the Chinese deleted it. Moreover, it soon came to light that the ISO certification was for China’s spicy pickle paocai, and not for kimchi.

Yet, the sniping continued. Chinese Internet users kept saying they had every right to claim the dish as their own. Then, on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, a Chinese blogger added: “Even the pronunciation of kimchi originated from Chinese, what else is there to say.”

Well now, it turns out there is more to say, and in this case, the Chinese are not completely off base. The word “kimchi” was first written down in 1527 in a Korean dictionary, where it was given as the reading of the Chinese characters for ‘steeped greens’ (沈菜). But wait! The Chinese troll is still wrong, because that word was definitely not Chinese! It never, ever appeared in China. Instead, “kimchi” was a Korean form apparently made up out of the readings of Chinese characters by some Korean pedant trying to make the word for a popular local pickle look more elegant and learned. In other words, the creation of the word “kimchi” was like a fancy French name an American chef might give to some homegrown American dish.

(The original, native Korean word for “kimchi” was tihi, the modern form of which, ji (지), is still seen in the names of such humble Korean pickles as 오이지 ‘pickled cucumbers’ or 장아찌 ‘vegetables preserved in soy sauce’.)

