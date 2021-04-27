Poisonous & Evil Rubbish

Under "Frontiers of recycling", Brian Leiter tweeted this charming sign:

It says:

yǒudú yǒuhài lājī (PRC) / lèsè (Taiwan)

有毒有害垃圾

toxic and harmful garbage

Online translators:

Google Translate:  toxic and harmful garbage

Baidu Fanyi:  toxic and hazardous waste

Bing Translator:  toxic and harmful waste

In this case, the machines are better than some humans!

 

[Thanks to David J. Lobina]

  1. Bathrobe said,

    April 27, 2021 @ 9:20 am

    Poisonous and evil rubbish sounds like a Cultural Revolution slogan.

  2. alex said,

    April 27, 2021 @ 9:49 am

    @bathrobe

    with the 100th anniversary founding of party coming its almost unbearable really seems like CR is returning. all the school kids dressed and singing the songs etc and prop posters everywhere

