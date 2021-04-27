Poisonous & Evil Rubbish
Under "Frontiers of recycling", Brian Leiter tweeted this charming sign:
Frontiers of recycling: pic.twitter.com/YvnzD106r4— Brian Leiter (@BrianLeiter) April 26, 2021
It says:
yǒudú yǒuhài lājī (PRC) / lèsè (Taiwan)
有毒有害垃圾
toxic and harmful garbage
Online translators:
Google Translate: toxic and harmful garbage
Baidu Fanyi: toxic and hazardous waste
Bing Translator: toxic and harmful waste
In this case, the machines are better than some humans!
[Thanks to David J. Lobina]
Bathrobe said,
April 27, 2021 @ 9:20 am
Poisonous and evil rubbish sounds like a Cultural Revolution slogan.
alex said,
April 27, 2021 @ 9:49 am
@bathrobe
with the 100th anniversary founding of party coming its almost unbearable really seems like CR is returning. all the school kids dressed and singing the songs etc and prop posters everywhere