« previous post |

Under "Frontiers of recycling", Brian Leiter tweeted this charming sign:

It says:

yǒudú yǒuhài lājī (PRC) / lèsè (Taiwan)



有毒有害垃圾



toxic and harmful garbage

Online translators:

Google Translate: toxic and harmful garbage

Baidu Fanyi: toxic and hazardous waste

Bing Translator: toxic and harmful waste

In this case, the machines are better than some humans!

Selected readings

"Pernicious garbage" (11/8/15)

"Yellow, gambling, poison" (12/8/11)

[Thanks to David J. Lobina]

Permalink