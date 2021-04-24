« previous post | next post »

Sign at a fruit stand:

The sign says:

zìshā 2 gè/10 yuán

自杀2个／10元

"2 suicides for 10 yuan"

tāshā 2 gè/12 yuán

他杀2个／12元

"2 homicides for 12 yuan"

That's how most people would understand the sign upon first glance. Of course, since those are absurd propositions, they would do a double take and think about what it really means. Given that the sign refers to pineapples, sooner or later they would figure out that it means:

"If you slice the pineapples yourself, they are 2 for 10 yuan."

"If someone else (i.e., we, the shopkeerer[s]) slice the pineapples for you, they are 2 for 12 yuan."

Shā 杀 means "to kill", which seems like a strange thing to do to a pineapple. At first I thought that the character might be borrowed to represent the topolectal sound of a more logical character for the requisite meaning, for instance x uē 削, which has the following meanings:

to pare with a knife; to peel with a knife; to scrape off the surface; to slice to divide; to split; to separate to weaken; to reduce; to cut down to delete; to remove; to cut out to rob; to expropriate; to plunder (table tennis) to slice (the ball) (ideophonic) steep (as if sliced); precipitous; sheer (ideophonic) emaciated; scraggy; slender (historical) writing knife (historical) thin slips of wood used for writing; letters

Topolectal data

(source)

But neither the meaning nor the sound matches that well for what one has to do to a pineapple to get it ready to be eaten. So I asked around among people from various parts of China whether they could make sense of this peculiar usage of shā 杀 ("kill").

Here's the first reply:

I grew up in Wuhan and spent seven years in Beijing before I came to the US. I've never seen people use "shā 杀" to mean "peel" or "slice". But I remember when I was in Wuhan, I often heard people (especially older people who had lived there for a long time) say “s hā xīguā 杀西瓜" ("kill a watermelon") in Wuhan topolect. I think the "shā 杀" means "cut" in this circumstance.

And here's the second:

Zìshā 自杀 ("suicide") and tāshā 他杀 ("homicide") serve as puns here because of a specific usage of "shā 杀" ("kill") –– in certain topolects, especially in north China, including Pekingese, where people employ this special usage of the verb when slicing melons or other fruits (especially those of large size), for example, " shā gè xīguā 杀个西瓜" ("kill / cut a watermelon"). People also use "z ǎi 宰" ("slaughter; butcher") as an alternative (my dad, who was born and grew up in Beijing, always says "z ǎi ge guā 宰个瓜" ("slaughter / butcher a melon") when he is about to cut a melon). I asked my friends from Xinjiang, Shandong, and Ningxia, and was told that they also use "shā 杀" ("kill") and “zǎi 宰” ("slaughter; butcher") in their topolects when peeling and slicing fruit. A friend of mine from Jiangsu told me that they sometimes use "p ōu 剖" ("cut open; dissect; anatomize") to refer to "cut (a melon)"; in many topolects, "k āi 开" ("open") is also used when cutting/slicing melons or other fruits.

My guess is that it's because large fruits have substantial amounts of flesh that they are susceptible of being viewed in the idiomatic ways described above.

[h.t. Yuanfei Wang; thanks to Tsu-Lin Mei, Jidong Yang, Yixue Yang, Chenfeng Wang, and Selena Zhu]

