Summary article on the genetics of the Tarim Basin and Dzungarian Basin and surrounding areas:

"Ancient Xinjiang mitogenomes reveal intense admixture with high genetic diversity"

Wenjun Wang, Manyu Ding, Jacob D. Gardner, Yongqiang Wang, Bo Miao, Wu Guo, Xinhua Wu, Qiurong Ruan. Jianjun Yu. Xingjun Hu, Bo Wang, Xiaohong Wu, Zihua Tang, Alipujiang Niyazi, Jie Zhang, Xien Chang, Yunpeng Tang, Meng Ren, Peng Cao, Feng Liu, Qingyan Dai, Xiaotian Feng, Ruowei Yang, Ming Zhang, Tianyi Wang, Wanjing Ping, Weihong Hou, Wenying Li, Jian Ma, Vikas Kumar, and Qiaomei Fu



Science Advances 31 Mar 2021:

Vol. 7, no. 14, eabd6690sss

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abd6690

"Xinjiang", a contentious political designation, may geographically be better situated by referring to it as "Eastern Central Asia" (ECA).

Because I have been primarily interested in the initial settling of the Bronze Age peoples and their languages, the quotations below focus on that aspect of the article, though the article as a whole takes into account the Iron Age and Historical Era as well.

From the "Introduction":

Archaeological studies of northern Xinjiang have revealed connections with the Afanasievo (~3300 to 2500 BCE) and Chemurchek (~2750 to 1900 BCE) cultures present in the Altai Mountains. BA [Bronze Age] cemeteries in western Xinjiang contain materials associated with mobile transportation and advanced metallurgy, which were likely derived from the Andronovo culture (~1700 to 1500 BCE) in the western Steppe and Tianshan region. There was a Central West Asian connection with Xinjiang in the BA through the Inner Asian Mountain Corridor (IAMC), which likely introduced agriculturally important crops, such as wheat and barley, and an East Asian connection through the Hexi Corridor, which introduced broomcorn millet in Xinjiang

From the "Discussion":

The BA around Xinjiang was predominantly represented by western Steppe–related ancestries, which included the EMBA Yamnaya/Afanasievo cultures. For instance, we find that the WSteppe_EMBA populations cluster with individuals from the Songshugou site in northern Xinjiang (NSSG_EMBA) in multiple haplogroups (U4, U5, H2, H6a, and W3). This is consistent with the Afanasievo-style relics at Songshugou (SSG) and the physical anthropology of an individual from this site (tomb M15) who shows European-like characteristics. We also find evidence for the influence of Chemurchek culture in BA Xinjiang, as suggested by the archaeological records of standing stone pillars with anthropomorphic figures around different cemeteries .

…

Xinjiang is associated with the extinct Indo-European Tocharian language, which was present from 500 to 900 CE in central Xinjiang based on ancient manuscripts. In general, archaeologists view this language as being associated with Afanasievo-related people in Xinjiang. Our results for the BA sites suggest a complex scenario whereby the Xiaohe site in the Tarim Basin has a deep ancestral connection with ancient Siberian populations, whereas other Xinjiang EMBA populations from the north and west show a more Steppe EMBA (Afanasievo) connection. Thus, probably, the Tocharian language came into Xinjiang with populations associated with Steppe-related ancestry, such as the Afanasievo.

Their findings are about what I would have expected on the basis of previous work. I am glad that this more recent and comprehensive research supports the general drift of my understanding of the movements of people based on earlier studies in physical anthropology, genetics, archeological cultures, languages, and so forth. Namely, the earliest inhabitation of northern ECA exhibits close association with cultures to the north and northwest, but as migrants moved southward, they began to display more Siberian and Northeast Asian characteristics, particularly in the matrilineal genetic structure. As the region passes into the Iron Age and its more southern parts are settled, the population increasingly exhibits genetic admixture from surrounding parts of Central and Inner Asia. With the coming of the Historical Era, there is greater affinity with East Asian lineages.

Selected readings

