« previous post |

A prominent feature of Colloquial Singaporean English (Singlish) is sentence-final "la", in which it has more nuances and innuendoes than you can shake a stick at. Anyone who has heard Singaporeans talking freely cannot fail to be struck by the frequency and variety of sentence-final "lah". This ubiquitous particle "lah" (/lá/ or /lâ/), sometimes spelled as "la" and rarely spelled as "larh", "luh", or "lurh", may possibly have been absorbed into Singlish from a similar word in Malay. See David Deterding, Singapore English (Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press, 2007), p. 71.

Imagine my surprise upon learning that, when Ibn Battuta (1304–1368/1369), the Berber-Moroccan scholar and explorer, visited the ancient port city of Qalhat, around 175 km southeast of Muscat near the entrance to the Gulf of Oman, he noticed a different Arabic dialect spoken by the local people: “Their speech is incorrect although they are Arabs, and every sentence that they speak they follow up with la [no]”.* The ports of the Persian Gulf witnessed booming pearling activities, and markets such as Bahrain, Baghdad, Qatif, Qays, Julfar, and Siraf flourished in Arabia between the tenth and fourteenth century.** There was a connection between Arabs and the Chinese through the Gulf pearling industry during that time, where a twelfth-century report of the Gulf fisheries had been cited by Zhao Rugua, a thirteenth-century customs inspector of Guangzhou (Canton).***

*H.A.R. Gibb, The Travels of Ibn Battuta, A.D. 1325-1354 (Farnham, UK: Ashgate Publishing Group, 2010), p. 396.

**Robert Carter, “Pearl Fishing and Globalisation: From the Neolithic to the Twentieth Century CE”, in The Gulf in World History: Arabian, Persian and Global Connections, edited by Allen James Fromherz , Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press, 2018), p. 243 of pp. 239-61.

***Ibid.

Although Singlish "lah" doesn't directly mean "no", it does remind one somewhat of the French expression n'est-ce pas, what grammarians call a tag question that affords a light, rhetorical or suggestive flourish to the end of the sentence, like English "right?" and "no?". What Ibn Battuta heard among speakers of colloquial Arabic in 14th-century Qalhat may have functioned in a similar fashion to such tag questions. If sailors and traders who had been to the entrepôts around the southern part of the Malay Peninsula, or if local merchants and dock workers of Qalhat heard merchants and shipmen from that area constantly appending "la" to the end of their utterances and began to imitate them, they could have given all manner of meaning to that tag. This, in fact, is what Singlish speakers do with "lah". By drawing it out or pronouncing it with different modulations, they can use it to convey an almost infinite variety of emotions and intentions.

Cantonese

Of course, Cantonese speakers are also extremely fond of sentence final "la". Indeed they have at least two main ones, written in sinograms as 喇 (la3), for emphatic purposes, and 啦 (la1), for suggestiveness. As you can see, they have different tones, and the latter one also appears in Mandarin. I have no idea where these two "la" came from, whether from within Sinitic or from some substrate language(s). We do know that certain particles in Cantonese do derive from non-Sinitic sources. See, for example, "Cantonese 'here'" (10/15/15). For the sophisticated distinctions among different final particles in Cantonese, see this Tumblr post.

Utterance-final particles play a very important role in spoken Cantonese, but much less so in written Cantonese, to the extent that Cantonese is written at all. Some spoken language oriented text-based chatrooms do type out — often in romanization — Cantonese particles, in an effort to provide the full flavor of what the speakers are trying to convey.

Mūtātīs mūtandīs, the same holds for other Sinitic topolects such as Taiwanese, Shanghainese, and Sichuanese.

Robert S. Bauer, ABC Cantonese-English Comprehensive Dictionary (Honolulu: University of Hawai'i Press, 2021), pp. 548b-549b, lists 15 different laa in 5 different tones, all written with their distinctive sinograms (many of them quite rare and arcane). Three of these laa are modal particles indicating a variety of suggestiveness, annoyance, uncertainty, etc., whose range of subtleties Bauer describes with great flair and finesse, including providing sample sentence to illustrate the gradations of meaning.

See also Stephen Matthews and Virginia Yip, Cantonese: A Comprehensive Grammar (London and New York: Routledge, 1994, 2002), 17.1.4, 18.2.1, 18.3.3, 18.4.1, 19.1.

South Arabian

From an anonymous Semiticist:

There are non-Arabic Semitic languages spoken in the area of the Oman–Yemen border, collectively called Modern South Arabian, of which the largest are Mehri and Jibbali (“largest” meaning only some tens of thousands of speakers; they are losing out rapidly to Arabic); in those languages, the negative is usually bipartite, ǝl … lā, and the first element can be omitted, so that the neg. can just be a postpositive lā (like ne … pas and just pas in French). But (a) those are negatives, whereas Ibn B. seems to be talking about something like n’est-ce pas? as you suggest; (b) I don’t know whether those languages were spoken in the region of Qalhat in his day. So I doubt very much that this is relevant.

Conclusion

All Sinitic topolects are rich in utterance-final particles, but Singlish (which is neither Sinitic nor English) — because of its geolinguistic location and historical role as a crossroads of Asian, Eurasian, and now global trade — is uniquely blessed with an abundance of features drawn from a plethora of languages spoken by the polyglot community of those who passed through or settled in that key piece of real estate on the Singapore Strait at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula: Austronesian, Polynesian, Austroasiatic, Dravidian, Indo-European, Sino-Tibetan. Still today, more than twenty different languages are regularly spoken in Singapore — tiny place that it is (281.2 sq. mi.) — and all of them have had an impact on Singlish.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Robert Bauer, Chris Fraser, Pui Ling Tang, Heather Sharkey, Toni Tan, and Leander Seah, with special gratitude to Sarah Alajmi for the information about Ibn Battuta and pearling in the Persian Gulf.]

Permalink