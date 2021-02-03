« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Nicholas Morrow Williams]

I recently came across this article on the first occurrence of hanzi 漢字 ("Chinese character; Han character; Sinogram; Japanese: kanji; Korean: hanja; Vietnamese: hán tự /chữ hán ／ 漢字/漢 "):

Wang Yong 王勇. "'Kanji' tanjō no isseki: 'bonzi' kara 'kanji' e" 「漢字」誕生の一齣――「梵字」から「漢字」へ.

Bukkyō shigaku kenkyū (The Journal of the History of Buddhism), 56.1 (2013): 1-11.

It's obvious when you think about it, but of course there was originally no need to write the word hanzi when Chinese characters were the only game in town, writing-wise. Wang first refers to some earlier identifications of the earliest use of hanzi dating to the Song (960-1279) or Yuan (1271-1368), and then points out that the Japanese monk-scholars Kūkai 空海 (774-835) and Saichō 最澄 767-822) seem to have used it in their works, though the details are a bit complex. The clearest single usage seems to be in a text completed by Saichō in 818, entitled the Jugokoku kaishō 守護国界章. But then Wang further points out the Fànyǔ qiānzì wén 梵語千字文 by Yijing 義浄 (635-713), which explains in its introduction that it uses hanzi in correspondence to each Sanskrit letter. The overall point is clear: the term hanzi first came into common usage among Tang-era (618-907) monks as it was required to distinguish Chinese writing from Sanskrit. This insight does not seem to have been incorporated into all the standard reference works yet (my Hanyu da cidian identifies the earliest usage in the Song).

I see a few lessons to draw from this. First, this is a subtle example of the extraordinarily broad impact of Buddhism on medieval Chinese culture. Unlike, say, a statue of Guanyin 觀音 (Avalokiteśvara), the word hanzi doesn't have anything obviously Indic about it, and yet it turns out in its own way to be a side-effect of the arrival of Buddhism.



Second, this is a reminder of the general principle that dictionaries are only a starting point for research and rarely contain the full story. This was drilled into us frequently during my graduate training at the University of Washington.



And finally, for these monks hanzi was a slightly pejorative term indicating something secondary and inferior, since Chinese writing was one step further removed from the Buddha's teachings than Siddham or other ways of writing Sanskrit. This is one good reason to be wary of the term Sinosphere: for some of the key figures involved, Sinitic writing itself belonged to the periphery, not the cultural center.