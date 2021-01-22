« previous post |

When I visited Samarkand about 35-40 years ago (before digital days), I ate some of these luscious, mythic peaches:

Worth reading:

Edward H. Schafer, The Golden Peaches of Samarkand: A Study of T'ang [618-907] Exotics (Berkeley and Los Angeles: University of California Press, 1963).

See also Berthold Laufer, Sino-Iranica: Chinese Contributions to the History of Civilization in Ancient Iran, Publication 201, Anthropological Series, Vol. XV, No. 3 (Chicago: Field Museum of Natural History, 1919), p. 379.

Another mythic peach that came to China from the west was like what we nowadays refer to as pántáo 蟠桃. This kind of peach is called by many names in English:

doughnut peach or donut peach, paraguayo peach, pan tao peach, saucer peach, flat peach, belly-up peach, UFO peach, Saturn peach, Chinese flat peach, hat peach, anjeer peach, custard peach, wild peach, white peach, pumpkin peach, squashed peach, bagel peach or pita peach

(source)

Also relevant:

The Queen Mother of the West, known by various local names, is a goddess in Chinese religion and mythology, also worshipped in neighbouring Asian countries, and attested from ancient times. The first historical information on her can be traced back to oracle bone inscriptions of the fifteenth century BC that record sacrifices to a "Western Mother". Even though these inscriptions illustrate that she predates organized Taoism, she is most often associated with Taoism. From her name alone some of her most important characteristics are revealed: she is royal, female, and is associated with the west. The growing popularity of the Queen Mother of the West, as well as the beliefs that she was the dispenser of prosperity, longevity, and eternal bliss took place during the second century BC when the northern and western parts of China were able to be better known because of the opening of the Silk Road.

…

The Queen Mother of the West usually is depicted holding court within her palace on the mythological Mount Kunlun, usually supposed to be in western China (a modern Mount Kunlun is named after this). Her palace is believed to be a perfect and complete paradise, where it was used as a meeting place for the deities and a cosmic pillar where communications between deities and humans were possible. At her palace she was surrounded by a female retinue of prominent goddesses and spiritual attendants. Although not definite there are many beliefs that her garden had a special orchard of longevity peaches which would ripen once every three thousand years, others believe though that her court on Mount Kunlun was nearby to the orchard of the Peaches of Immortality. No matter where the peaches were located, the Queen Mother of the West is widely known for serving peaches to her guests, which would then make them immortal. She normally wears a distinctive headdress with the Peaches of Immortality suspended from it.

(source; see also here and here)

In an exciting paper, Elfriede R. Knauer demonstrates a connection with the Anatolian mother goddess Cybele. See her "The Queen Mother of the West: A Study of the Influence of Western Prototypes on the Iconography of the Taoist Deity." In Victor H. Mair, ed., Contact and Exchange in the Ancient World (Honolulu: University of Hawai’i Press, 2006), pp. 62–115.

The Queen Mother of the West and her peaches of immortality figure prominently in the 16th-century vernacular novel, Journey to the West, where the naughty Hanuman-like monkey, Sun Wukong, tries to steal some of them:

The Peaches of Immortality are a major item featured within the popular fantasy novel Journey to the West. The peaches are first encountered when, in heaven, Sun Wukong is stationed as the Protector of the Peaches. The peach garden include three types of peaches, all of which grant over 3,000 years of life if only one is consumed. The first type blooms every three thousand years; anyone who eats it will become immortal, and their body will become both light and strong. The second type blooms every six thousand years; anyone who eats it will be able to fly and enjoy eternal youth. The third type blooms every nine thousand years; anyone who eats it will become "eternal as heaven and earth, as long-lived as the sun and moon." As the Protector, Sun realizes the effects of the sacred peaches and acts quickly as to consume one, before he runs into trouble when Xi Wangmu arrives to hold a peach banquet for many members of Heaven. Sun Wukong makes himself very small to hide within a peach during the banquet, before consuming more, thus gaining immortality and the abilities that come with the peaches.

Later on, Sun Wukong has a second chance to eat a fruit of immortality. A 1,000-foot-tall (300 m) tree grows behind a monastery run by a Taoist master and his disciples, though the master is away. Once every 10,000 years, the tree bears 30 of the legendary Man-fruit, which just like newborn babies, complete with sense organs. The man-fruits grant 360 years of life to one who merely smells them and 47,000 years of life to one who consumes them. Fruits of immortality are not seen again after this point in the novel.

(source)

Persianate Central Asia was the fount of so many marvels whose origins are lost in the distant past: Heavenly Horses, religions and philosophies, swords, and so forth and so on. If they were not alwayhs the initial originators of so many important aspects of Eurasian culture (which in many cases they were indeed), they were the kulturvermittlers par excellence, as I am fond of saying of them.

Selected reading

"Kids Bong" (11/10/18)

"On not speaking Taiwanese" (12/2/18)

[Thanks to Robin Schaufler]

Permalink