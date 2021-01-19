« previous post |

The other day, when we were discussing where Napa cabbage came from, Diana Shuheng Zhang mentioned to me that the Chinese word for "spinach", bōcài 菠菜, indicates that it came from Persia. She's usually right about such things, and she was in this case too:

From earlier 波斯菜 (bōsīcài), from 波斯 (Bōsī, “Persia”) + 菜 (cài, “greens, vegetable”).

where bōsī 波斯 is obviously a transcription of "Persia":

Borrowed from Old Persian (Pārsa).

Middle Sinitic: /puɑ siᴇ/

(source)

That was a bit of a surprise for me, but not much, since China borrowed so many words for plants (and the plants themselves, of course) from Persia, as we can read about in Berthold Laufer's classic Sino-Iranica: Chinese Contributions to the History of Civilization in Ancient Iran, Publication 201, Anthropological Series, Vol. XV, No. 3 (Chicago: Field Museum of Natural History, 1919). His account of "The Spinach" may be found on pp. 392-398.

More of a surprise to me was the fact that the English word "spinach" seems to mirror the Sinitic in also having a Persian derivation, though not exactly the same one.

From Middle English spinach, from Anglo-Norman spinache, from Old French espinoche, from Old Occitan espinarc, from Arabic إِسْفَانَاخ‎ (ʾisfānāḵ), from Persian اسپناخ‎ (espanâx).

(source)

Middle English, from Old French espinache, from Medieval Latin spināchium, from Arabic 'isfānāḫ, from Persian espenāj, espenākh. (AH, 5th ed.) c. 1400 (late 13c. as a surname), from Anglo-French spinache, Old French espinache (14c., Modern French épinard, from a form with a different suffix), from Old Provençal espinarc, which perhaps is via Catalan espinac, from Andalusian Arabic isbinakh, from Arabic isbanakh, from Persian aspanakh "spinach." But OED is not convinced the Middle Eastern words are native, and based on the plethora of Romanic forms pronounces the origin "doubtful." Popeye, the spinach-eating superman, debuted in 1929. Old folk etymology connected the word with Latin spina (see spine) or with Medieval Latin Hispanicum olus. For pronunciation, see cabbage. In 1930s colloquial American English, it had a sense of "nonsense, rubbish," based on a famous New Yorker cartoon of Dec. 8, 1928. Related: spinaceous.

(source)

You can see the New Yorker cartoon here, together with another one from 1934 with the same caption punch line: "I say it's spinach, and I say the / to hell with it."

As we will glean from the long list of Persian forms of the word that follows here, it looks as though the old folk etymology connecting "spinach" with Latin spina may be close to the mark.]

/esfeˈnɒːd͡ʒ/, [ɛsfeˈnɒːd͡ʒ] اسفناج

Alternative forms

سپاناج ( sepânâj ) , اسپاناج ( espânâj ) , سپناج ( sepanâj ) , اسپناج ( espanâj ) , اسپانج ( espânaj ) , اسپنانج ( espanânaj )

, , , , , سفاناج ( sefânâj ) , اسفاناج ( esfânâj )

, سپاناخ ( sepânâx ) , اسپاناخ ( espânâx ) , اسپناخ ( espanâx ) , سپناخ ( sepanâx ) , اسپناخ ( espanâx ) , اسپانخ ( espânax )

, , , , , سفاناخ ( sefânâx ) , اسفاناخ ( esfânâx ) , اسفناخ ( esfanâx )

, , اسباناخ ( esbânâx ) , اسبناخ ( esbenâx ) , سبانخ ( sabânax )

, , سبانج ( sebânaj ) , اسبانج ( esbânaj ) , اسبناج ( esbanâj )

, , اسپاناغ ( espânâğ ) , اسپناغ ( espanâğ )

Etymology

Kulturwort of Iranian origin. According to Asatrian, there were probably two forms in late Middle Iranian, *ispanāg (or *ispināg) and (the dialectal) *ispanāx (or *ispināx), yielding Arabized forms إِسْفَنَاج / إِسْفِنَاج‎ (ʾisfanāj / ʾisfināj) and إِسْفَنَاخ / إِسْفِنَاخ‎ (ʾisfanāḵ / ʾisfināḵ), which were popularized in Persian and Arabic, respectively (alternative forms with پ‎ (p) are directly from Middle Iranian). The Old Iranian form would be *spināka-, *spinaka- (compare Northern Kurdish sping), from the root *spin- (Northwestern Iranian), *sin- (Southwestern Iranian), ultimately from the Proto-Iranian *spai- (*spi-), from Proto-Indo-European *spey- (“thorn-like”) (*spi-), which are also reflected in Latin spina, Persian سنجد‎ (senjed), Ossetian сындз (synʒ), синдзӕ (sinʒæ, “thorn”), Baluchi [script needed] (šinž), Central Iranian šeng, Kermani šank (“thorn”). Also akin to Semnani esbenāγa.

According to Cabolov, related to Northern Kurdish siping (“meadow salsify, possibly also spinach”) and Persian سپند‎ (sipand, “wild rue”).

Pronunciation

Noun

اسفناج • (esfanâj, esfenâj) (plural اسفناج‌ها‎ (esfanâj, esfenâj-hâ))

Synonyms

شومین ( šūmīn, šomīn )

Descendants

Most are directly from Middle Iranian

(source)

After all of that, the one thing that puzzles me more than anything else is that I have never thought of spinach in any way as being "spiny", even though Popeye may have had a strong spine. But, digging a little deeper, I find that there is a reason for this characterization:

Spinach seeds are generally referred to as round – which is relatively smooth – or prickly, with seeds that are sharp and pointed borne in a capsule with several spines. If you have ever tried removing the seeds of prickly spinach from the stalk by hand, you quickly learned why it is called prickly. It hurts.

(source)

Selected readings

