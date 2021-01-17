Google Translate Sabotage, part 2
This is all over the Chinese internet:
(source)
The Chinese translation given is:
Zhōngguó xìnshǒu nuòyán
中国信守诺言
"China keeps its promise"
That's the exact opposite of the English original: "China breaks promise"
This is so far off and politically motivated that it seems someone, or some group, must have sabotaged Google Translate in this particular case.
Baidu Fanyi correctly renders "China breaks promise" as " Zhōngguó shīxìn le 中国失信了". It's an easy sentence.
Update: Google has already corrected it. The translation of "China breaks promise" is now correctly rendered as " Zhōngguó wéi nuò 中国违诺".
