It's one of my favorite vegetables. Delicious prepared in so many different ways (in soups, stir fried, I even use it for salads). And it almost never goes bad — I can keep it in my frig for a month or more. Plus, it looks nice — aesthetically pleasing, with its exquisite shades of light green blending into white and crêpe-like crisp and crimped, delicate texture of the upper portions of the soft, frilly leaves next to glistening, gleaming, smoothly rounded surfaces of the basal rosette.

Quick question: what's the first thing you think of when you hear the name "Napa cabbage"? Write it down now before clicking to the second page of this post.

Before reading further, add what you wrote as a comment to the thread, if you feel so inclined.

Until this morning, I always immediately thought of the Napa Valley in California. Of course, Napa Valley is famous for viticulture. However, since the Central Valley and Salinas Valley of California produce an enormous amount of our nation's vegetables, I thought that the Napa Valley might also be famous for its produce, and that Napa cabbage might be named after it. I was wrong.

The scientific name of Napa cabbage is Brassica rapa subsp. pekinensis or Brassica rapa Pekinensis Group. That is why, aside from Napa cabbage, it is also called Chinese cabbage.

The word "napa" in the name napa cabbage comes from colloquial and regional Japanese, where nappa (菜っ葉) refers to the leaves of any vegetable, especially when used as food. The Japanese name for this specific variety of cabbage is hakusai (白菜), a Sino-Japanese reading of the Chinese name (白菜), literally "white vegetable". The Korean name for napa cabbage, baechu (배추), is a nativized word from the Sino-Korean reading, baekchae, of the same Chinese character sets. Today in Mandarin Chinese, napa cabbage is known as dàbáicài (大白菜), literally "big white vegetable", as opposed to the "small white vegetable" that is known in English as bok choy. Other names include Chihili or Michihili. [VHM: does anyone know where these latter two names come from?]

Outside of Asia, this vegetable is also referred to as Chinese cabbage. Regionally, it is also known as siu choy (from the Cantonese name, 紹菜), and celery cabbage. In the United Kingdom this vegetable is known as Chinese leaf or winter cabbage, in New Zealand as wong bok or won bok, and in the Philippines as wombok or pechay baguio. The name wombok [VHM: a good food for wombats?] is also used in Australia. Another name used in English is petsai or pe-tsai. In Russia it's called pekinskaya kapusta (пекинская капуста), literally "Beijing cabbage".

One more question before signing off and going out to buy some baby bok choy (xiǎo báicài 小白菜): if "xiǎo báicài 小白菜" (i.e., "little bok choy" ["little white vegetable"]) is "baby bok choy" and "dàbáicài 大白菜" (i.e., "big bok choy" ["big white vegetable"]) is another name for "napa cabbage", then what is "báicài 白菜" ("white vegetable")?

Ah, but that's just the beginning. We also have "white bok choy", "rosie bok choy", "red bok choy", "tiny bok choy", and Shanghai bok choy". And if you really want to dig deeper into the world of bok choy names, here's a taste:

Other than the ambiguous term "Chinese cabbage", the most widely used name in North America for the chinensis variety is simply bok choy (Cantonese for "white vegetable") or siu bok choy (Cantonese, for "small white vegetable"; as opposed to dai bok choy meaning "big white vegetable" which refers to the larger Napa cabbage). It can also be spelled pak choi, bok choi, and pak choy. In the UK and South Africa, the term pak choi is used. Less commonly, the descriptive English names Chinese chard, Chinese mustard, celery mustard, and spoon cabbage are also employed.

In Australia, the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries has redefined many transcribed names to refer to specific cultivars. In addition, they have introduced the word buk choy to refer to a specific kind of cabbage distinct from pak choy.

In Mandarin Chinese, a common name is 青菜 qīng cài (literally "green vegetable"). Although the term 白菜 is pronounced "baak choi" in Cantonese, the same characters are pronounced "bái cài" by Mandarin speakers and used as the name for Napa cabbage which they call "Chinese cabbage" when speaking English.

In the Philippines, it is called péchay in Spanish and pichay or petsay in Tagalog.

What is labelled Bok Choy may come in 2 forms: traditional true bok choy (Chinese: 小白菜; lit. 'small white vegetable') or Shanghai bok choy (Chinese: 上海青; lit. 'Shanghai green'). Regular bok choy is usually more expensive and has a dark crinkly colored leaves and stem portions that are white and crisp texture that is more suitable to Cantonese style cooking, stir fries, and simple or raw preparations. Shanghai bok choy has greater availability in most American Markets and has mild tasting spoon shaped leaves that are lighter green with stems that are jade green instead of white. The texture of Shanghai bok choy is less crisp and gets slimy if overcooked but otherwise can be substituted in many cooking applications when true bok choy is unavailable.

Sometimes when I contemplate the universe of bok choy names and types, I start to feel as though I'm going out of my mind. The only way to bring myself back down to solid ground is grab hold of a big, solid head of CABBAGE (< Old North French caboche ["head"]; in dialect "cabbage"), from Old French caboce ["head"], diminutive, Latin caput "head" < PIE root *kaput- ["head"]).



As for kale, collard, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kohlrabi, rutabaga, mustard, rape, turnip, kai-lan, and all the other Brassica species, they will have to wait to another time — when my poor brain has recovered from the current cruciferous crisis.





