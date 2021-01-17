« previous post |

From Diana Shuheng Zhang:

(sources here and here)

Romanization and translation by Richard VanNess Simmons:

呒没啥事体 m-meq sa zï-ti ‘It’s nothing, [simply]’

蹲屋里 dèn oq-li ’Stay at home’

勿要出去 veq-yaw tseq-chi ‘Don’t go out [and]’

轧闹猛 gaq naw-mã ‘Join the boisterous crowds (湊熱鬧)’

出去记牢 tseq-chi ji-law ‘[When] going out, remember well’

戴口罩 da keu-dzaw ‘To wear a mask’

回到屋里 h’uae-daw oq-li ‘[When] you go back home’

先汏手 shì d’a seu ‘Wash [your] hands first thing’

聚餐吃饭 zyü-tsòe chia-vae ‘[When] gathering for a meal and eating’

用公筷 y’ong gòng-kuae ‘Use serving chopsticks’

讲究卫生 jiã-jieu wae-sèn ‘Pay attention to cleanliness’

拎得清 lìn deq-chìn ‘Do what’s right’

新冠防护 shìn-guoe vãw-h’u ‘Coronavirus preventive measures’

勿放松 veq fãw-sòng ‘Should not be relaxed’

上海市民 Zãw-hae zï-min ‘Citizens of Shanghai’

有腔调 y’eu chiã̀-d’iaw ‘Uphold model behavior’

There is no official Romanization for Shanghainese. The Romanization given here is that of Professor Simmons himself. See his Shanghainese-English / English-S hanghainese Dictionary & Phrasebook.

Even though the posters are written in Sinographs (Hanzi, Chinese characters), there are many parts that are unintelligible to people who are literate in Mandarin but do not know Shanghainese. This has been confirmed to me by many non-Shanghainese speakers who can read texts written in Mandarin and even in Classical Chinese / Literary Sinitic. Two of the most difficult lines for me and my correspondents are the very first and the very last.

The last line is especially interesting linguistically, since in Mandarin qiāngdiào 腔调 means "accent; tune; intonation; tone of voice", but in Shanghainese it means "model behavior" and many other things, for which see this 20:21 video.

This phenomenon — the opacity of Sinographically written expressions across topolects — puts the lie to the widespread assertion that "Chinese 'dialects' are all the same when written down in characters". From numerous Language Log posts, we already know for sure this is not true for Cantonese, Taiwanese, and other Sinitic tongues. The current post demonstrates that it is also not true for Shanghainese.

Selected readings

