[This is a guest post by Nathan Hopson]

An unfortunate cultural misunderstanding has occurred in the attached image:

ぶっかけ (bukkake) is the nominal form of ぶっかける. かける (kakeru) has many possible meanings, but here it is basically "to put on." The prefix ぶっ is an emphatic. Together they mean "to splash (a liquid) on something." And it is the liquid that is the root of the problem.

ぶっかけうどん and ぶっかけそば (bukkake udon/soba) are cold noodles with various toppings and dashi "splashed on," hence the name.

Some readers may be aware that the world of pornography often features other liquids being "splashed on." The Wikipedia entry for bukkake is helpful, beginning with the topline disambiguator:

This article is about the sex act. For the Japanese method of serving noodles, see Udon § Cold, and Soba.

Bukkake (Japanese: ぶっかけ, [bɯkkake]; English:/bʊˈkækeɪ/ buu-KAK-ay) is a sex act in which one participant is ejaculated on by two or more other participants. It is often portrayed in pornographic films.

Bukkake videos are a relatively prevalent niche in contemporary pornographic films. Originating in Japan in the 1980s, the genre subsequently spread to North America and Europe, and crossed over into gay pornography.

There is even a (NSFW) "artistic interpretation" to illustrate this concept.

Attentive readers familiar with the horrors of Google Translate have probably already guessed which term features in the Mandarin translation for this unfortunate dish.

To be fair, the actual characters are 颜射 (yán shè, i.e. "facial"). My Mandarin is poor, but I don't believe this implies multiple ejaculators; it doesn't in Japanese, at least, though that may be cold comfort for those cold noodles.

It is worth mentioning that bukkake soba/udon, even without infelicitous hanzi/kanji renderings, are already the subject of much omg-ing on the internet from non-natives, which suggests that the pornographic genre may be better known globally than the noodles.

h/t Becki Kanou on FB

