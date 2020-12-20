« previous post |

This is something I wanted to write about back in mid-July, but it fell victim to my backlog of thousands of e-mails. Now, slowly, slowly, slowly, I'm catching up, and I find that it's still a worthy topic to post on.

"‘China, master copycat’: uproar in Indonesia at Xinhua’s batik claim"

Xinhua released a video saying batik is a traditional craft ‘common among ethnic groups in China’, sparking protests by Indonesians on social media

There are long-standing disputes over the origins of food and traditions such as batik, rendang and nasi lemak among Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore

Randy Mulyanto, SCMP 7/14/20

China’s state news agency Xinhua sparked an online uproar and unwittingly waded into a long-running rivalry between Indonesia and Malaysia, when it shared a video on Sunday that described batik – the art of decorating textiles with wax and dye – as a “traditional craft common among ethnic groups in China”.



The post on Twitter, which came with a 49-second video, said the craft was practised by “ethnic minority groups living in Guizhou and Yunnan”, referring to two of China’s southwestern provinces.



It drew cries of cultural appropriation from hundreds of Indonesians on social media. The video also prompted Indonesia’s foreign ministry to suggest that a correction was needed, after which Xinhua made another post describing batik as “a word with Indonesian origin that refers to a wax-resist dyeing technique practised in many parts of the world”.



Teuku Faizasyah, a spokesman from Indonesia’s foreign ministry, said one of his colleagues informally informed Xinhua that the word batik was rooted in the Javanese tradition in batik-making techniques within the Indonesian culture.



“Xinhua admitted the mistake for not knowing that the word batik comes from the Javanese vocabulary. Moreover, the Indonesian batik has also been recognised by Unesco,” he said. The United Nations’ educational, scientific and cultural organisation inscribed Indonesia’s batik craft in 2009 as a form of intangible heritage.

…

At the heart of the controversy lies the word "batik" which is widely used around the world. The article has a section discussing it.

ORIGINS OF THE WORD BATIK



Dwi Woro Retno Mastuti, lecturer at the Javanese Studies Programme of the University of Indonesia, said the word batik comes from the Javanese word of ambatik – of which amba means to write, and tik means to make a mark using canting, a pen-like tool used by batik artisans to apply hot liquid wax on the cloth.



Mastuti said in the country, batik is referred to as a “technique of making patterns” using a canting or a stamp, dyeing the cloth and blocking the wax so the fabric would not be mixed with other colours when painted on the cloth.



Experts, however, believe that it would be an overstatement for Indonesians to label batik as a purely Indonesian craft, because it has cultural influences from outside the country.



Agni Malagina, an independent researcher on Chinese-Indonesian affairs, said batik in the northern and southern coasts of Indonesia’s major island of Java has “dominant” Chinese influences in its motifs.



One cannot ignore the “influences of batik from” the time of its origins, Malagina said, referring to the time when the country was still ruled by Hindu and Buddhist kingdoms, and the fact that batik also absorbed Chinese and other foreign cultural elements.

…

The current controversy over batik comes at a time of heightened conflict between Indonesia and China over a number of significant issues, such as Indonesian crew members being abused on Chinese ships, Chinese workers arriving in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese ships making incursions into the country’s exclusive economic zone and the Indonesia government actually having to sink some of them, and so on. Considering the enormous importance of batik for their country's economy and identity, it is easy to understand why the Indonesian people are so sensitive about Chinese disregard of batik as a core cultural symbol for them.

Although the word "batik" is clearly of Javanese origin, the technique of resist dying has a much deeper history than can be explained solely from an Indonesian standpoint.

Resist dyeing has been very widely used in Eurasia and Africa since ancient times. The first discoveries of pieces of linen was from Egypt and date from the fourth century AD. Cloth, used for mummy wrappings, was coated with wax, scratched with a sharp stylus, and dyed with a mixture of blood and ashes. After dyeing the cloth was washed in hot water to remove the wax. In Asia, this technique was practiced in China during the Tang dynasty (618–907 AD), in India and Japan in the Nara period (645–794 AD). In Africa it was originally practiced by the Yoruba people in Nigeria, and the Soninke and Wolof in Senegal.



Traditions using wax or paste



Guizhou Province of China had a strong tradition of wax dyeing

Indonesia, Malaysia and India – Batik with wax

Japan – Rōketsuzome with wax, Katazome, Yūzen and Tsutsugaki with rice-paste

Africa – Yoruba people of Nigeria uses cassava paste as a resist while the people of Senegal use rice paste. Among other terms, Madiba.



Traditions using tying or stitching



Indonesia, Malaysia, and Philippines – Ikat, where only the warp or weft is dyed (article covers similar techniques elsewhere).

India

Yoruba people in Nigeria – Adire

Modern West – Tie-dye

Japan – Shibori



Traditions using printing



Japan- Katagami and Bingata with stencils

China – about 500 AD the jia xie method for dyeing (usually silk) using wood blocks was invented. An upper and a lower block is made, with carved out compartments opening to the back, fitted with plugs. The cloth, usually folded a number of times, is inserted and clamped between the two blocks. By unplugging the different compartments and filling them with dyes of different colours, a multi-coloured pattern can be printed over quite a large area of folded cloth.



Other traditions

A mix of modern and traditional — Ukrainian pysanky



Ukraine, Russia and Poland – Pysanka, with wax for eggs at Easter

(source)

Another Indonesian type of resist dyeing is ikat. It is used to pattern textiles by resist dyeing of the yarns before they are woven into the fabric.

Ikat is an Indonesian word, which depending on context, can be the nouns: cord, thread, knot, or bundle, also the finished ikat fabric, as well as the verbs "to tie" or "to bind". While the term ikatan is a noun for bond or tie. It has a direct etymological relation to Javanese language of the same word, and also various Indonesian languages from Sumatra, Borneo, Java, Bali, Sulawesi, to Sumba, Flores and Timor. Thus, the name of the finished ikat woven fabric originates from the tali (threads, ropes) being ikat (tied, bound, knotted) before they are being put in celupan (dyed by way of dipping), then berjalin (woven, intertwined) resulting in a berjalin ikat– reduced to ikat.

The introduction of the term ikat into European language is attributed to Rouffaer. Ikat is now a generic English loanword used to describe the process and the cloth itself regardless of where the fabric was produced or how it is patterned.

(source)

I recall from my many trips to Eastern Central Asia (ECA; aka Xinjiang ["New Territories"]; Eastern Turkestan; Uyghurstan) that the local people have an elaborate and much beloved textile that they call "atlas", which is a type of ikat.

Uyghurs call it atlas* (IPA [ɛtlɛs]) and use it only for woman's clothing. The historical record indicates that there were 27 types of atlas during Qing Chinese occupation. Now there are only four types of Uyghur atlas remaining: qara-atlas, a black ikat used for older women's clothing; khoja'e-atlas, a yellow, blue, or purple ikat used for married women; qizil-atlas, a red ikat used for girls; and Yarkent-atlas, a khan or royal atlas.

(source)

*From Arabic ʾaṭlas أَطْلَس‎, a rich satin fabric, from the root ط ل س‎ (ṭ-l-s).

(source; source)

Etymologies for "batik"

Javanese technique of textile design, 1880, from Dutch, from Malay (Austronesian) mbatik, said to be from amba "to write" + titik "dot, point."

(source)

Malay batek, of Javanese origin, from Proto-Austronesian *beCík, tattoo (from the fact that the original process of piercing the waxed cloth prior to soaking was similar to tattooing).

(American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, Fifth Edition.)

English, Italian, Portuguese

From Dutch batik, from Javanese ꦧꦜꦶꦏ꧀ (bathik).

(source)

Burusu and Punan Tubu

From Proto-Malayo-Polynesian *bətik, from Proto-Austronesian *bəCik.

(source)

Timugon Murut

From Proto-Malayo-Polynesian *bətik, from Proto-Austronesian *bəCik (“tattoo”).

(source)

Cebuano

From Malay batik, from Javanese bathik.

(source)

Tagalog

From Proto-Philippine *batik, doublet of Proto-Malayo-Polynesian *bətik, from Proto-Austronesian *bəCik (“tattoo”).

(source)

Indonesian

From Malay batik, from Javanese bathik.

(source)

Malay

From Javanese bathik.

(source)

Javanese

Several etymologies have been proposed:

(source)

Etymology for "tattoo"

From Tahitian tatau and kindred Polynesian words, all from Proto-Polynesian *tatau.

(American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, Fifth Edition.)

From earlier tattaow, tattow, a borrowing from Samoan tatau (“to tap, to strike”).

(source)

Unlike most languages, Sinitic did not borrow the Javanese word for wax-resist dyeing, but instead just used two Sinitic morphemes that mean "wax dying", làrǎn 蠟染. An older name for this process was làxié 蠟纈, where the second syllable means "patterned silk" or "tie knot". In Japanese, "batik" is "batikku バティック", in Korean it is "batig 바틱", and in Vietnamese is it "batik". Most Indian languages also use some form of the Javanese word for batik, e.g., Bengali "bāṭik বাটিক", Hindi "bāṭik बाटिक", etc.

Selected reading

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

Permalink