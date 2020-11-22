« previous post |

I've always been intrigued by the Chinese expression "eat vinegar" (chīcù 吃醋) meaning "be jealous". To convey the idea of "jealous", one can also say dùjì 妒忌 or just dù 妒 (note the female semantophore). I learned the disyllabic form with the syllables reversed, hence jìdù 忌妒. The monosyllabic form (dù 妒) is ancient, going back to classical times.

I said jìdù 忌妒 instead of dùjì 妒忌 because the former is what all my Chinese friends and relatives said, though my impression is that the latter is more common across the Mandarin-speaking population. Nonetheless, I felt that saying jìdù 忌妒 was awkward because, except for the tones, it is homophonous with Jīdū 基督, which I always understood as some form of "Jesus". In fact, Jīdū 基督 is a short form of Jīlìsīdū 基利斯督, which is a transcription of "Christ", from Ancient Greek Χριστός (Khristós). The Sinitic transcription of "Jesus" is Yēsū 耶稣, which ultimately also comes from Ancient Greek: Ἰησοῦς (Iēsoûs), possibly via Latin Iesus and other European languages. Doublet of Yīyīsūsī 伊伊穌斯／伊伊稣斯. (source)

Incidentally, jì 忌 is a simplified form of 嫉 ("to envy, be jealous; to hate, resent"). Note that this traditional form of the character, like dù 妒, its synonymous morpheme partner in the disyllabic word jídù 嫉妒 ("jealous"), also has a female semantophore. Thus we get a double whammy of misogyny in jídù 嫉妒 ("jealous").

Back to "eat vinegar" (chīcù 吃醋) meaning "be jealous". There's no problem with "eat" for "drink". We've encountered this many times before in Mandarin, e.g., "Don't eat the water" (3/17/15). As for sourness being an apt analogy for jealousy, it reminds me of Aesop's sour grapes fable.

Since I'm writing about vinegar, I should not fail to mention that Chris Button has long wondered whether Middle Persian "sik" (vinegar), presumably related to Turkic "sirke", might have anything to do with 醋/酢?

Middle Sinitic: /t͡sʰuoH/

In verifying the Middle Persian word for "vinegar", I tracked it to:

Draxt ī āsūrīg (The Babylonian tree), a versified contest over precedence between a goat and a palm tree, composed in the Parthian language, written in Book Pahlavi script, and consisting of about 120 verses. Probably in ancient times the Iranians adopted this literary genre, which has the characteristics of oral literature from Mesopotamia; examples are found in Sumerian and Akkadian texts….

Draxt (ī) āsūrīg is also a catalogue poem, that is, a poem containing lists of related words, the purpose of which was instruction and reinforcement of memory; in this aspect it also can be considered wisdom literature…

(Encyclopaedia Iranica)

This type of Iranian catalog poem reminds me of the Indian synonimicon that we discussed a couple of weeks ago:

"Is the Amarakosha a thesaurus after all?" (11/3/20)

"Memorizing a thesaurus" (10/28/20)

It also calls to mind the Chinese popular debates, such as the "Chá jiǔ lùn 茶酒論" (Debate between Tea and Beer), which have a heritage that can be traced back to Sumero-Akkadian literature, and the Han period (202 BC-220 AD) fù 賦 ("rhapsodies") with their lexicon-like lavish display of lush vocabulary.

