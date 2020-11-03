« previous post |

If not, what is it? And how and why did people memorize it?

Responding to this post, "Memorizing a thesaurus" (10/28/20), Dan Martin remarks:

I found some of this discussion rather strange since to a kâvya* expert of the Indian and Tibetan realms (I am not one of them, although I got to hang with some of the great ones not so many years ago), this is a given: that the Amarakosha was never meant to be a dictionary for ordinary word meanings (.: absolutely not a Webster's), let alone a practical thesaurus for writers of expository prose (.: absolutely not a Roget's). It was meant, and went on to be used as such, as a resource for writers who wanted to write great poetry in the kâvya style. Even in Tibet, it was a way of 'Indianizing' your poetic output as was regarded as quite the hip, cool 'rad' thing to do until the mid 1980's (okay, for some self-styled modernists). I mean, maybe (who am I to judge?) it would have proven useless for Chinese literati who supposedly sinified everything they touched, but not so in Tibet.

In Tibet the Amarakosha and similar derivative abhidhâna** (mngon-brjod [VHM: "lexicology"]) works were solely for kâvya-style poets. The kâvya, Sanskrit and abhidhâna were areas of study that very much went together, very often with the same teacher teaching all three. That their Tibetan-language output might get Indianized with the help of these glossaries (a good word for them, is it?) was regarded only as an asset in that special elite world they created for their mutual consumption and comprehension. But somehow this purpose of the Amarakosha has often been misperceived, and many of its 'synonyms' got enshrined in Das's dictionary as if these poetic epithets were supposed to have currency in the Lhasa street. To give one glowing example: Recent feminist Tibetanists in particular have been led astray by the list of epithets for women in S.C. Das, p. 872 column b, as if they told us anything about ordinary Tibetan culture's ideas about women! In fact, they do not, even if they tell us SOMEthing about the Indians and Tibetans of the most sophisticated kâvya tastes, NOthing or very nearly nothing about the Tibetans. So please let's not demand that the Amarakosha be 'practical' for this or that nationality. It was meant for specific purposes that need identifying before characterizing it as useless or practical to this or that type of person….

*Kāvya (Sanskrit: काव्य, IAST: kāvyá) refers to the Sanskrit literary style used by Indian court poets flourishing between c.200 BC to 1200 AD. This literary style, which includes both poetry and prose, is characterised by abundant usage of figures of speech, metaphors, similes, and hyperbole to create its emotional effects. The result is a short lyrical work, court epic, narrative or dramatic work. "Kavya" can refer to the style or the completed body of literature. Aśvaghoṣa (c. 80–150 AD), a philosopher and poet considered the father of Sanskrit drama, is attributed with first using the word.

**An abhidhāna (Sanskrit: अभिधान, IPA: [ɐbʱɪdʱaːnɐ]) is a kind of dictionary or vocabulary of Sanskrit. Its purpose was to be used as a general guide for lexicography and word choice. Many of these works had been created in India. One of the oldest of them is the Abhidhana ratna – mala, of Halayudha Bhatta of the 7th century. The Abhidhana Chinta-mani of Hema-chandra, a celebrated Jaina writer of the 13th century, is often mentioned as among the best.

No matter how it is classified (thesaurus, glossary, lexicon, etc.) or how it is utilized, it is remarkable that people have memorized the Amarakosha and similar works for millennia.

