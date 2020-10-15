« previous post |

Here are a couple of YouTube videos by way of example:

Title page item in Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM):

Zěnme láile, jiù nàme zǒu diào ne.

怎么来了,就那么走掉呢。

"However it came, that's the way it goes."

OR

"However you got it, that's the way you lose it."

Title page item in Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM):

Hàipà láng le, jiù bù yǎng yáng le.

害怕狼了，就不养羊了。

"If you are afraid of wolves, then don't raise sheep."

The two parts are called respectively:

Лохуэйхуэйди кугәр 东干（回族 Dungan Proverbs Дунганские Пословицы 3

AND

Лохуэйхуэйди кугәр 东干（回族 Dungan Proverbs Дунганские Пословицы 1 Часть

Neil Kubler comments:

It's interesting to note that, as in other types of Central Plains Mandarin, Beijing [zh- ch- sh-] before the vowels [-u] or [-o] become [pf- pfʰ- f-], so that, for example, 水 shuǐ “water” is pronounced [fei].

Dungan is considered to be a Mandarin topolect, but after having been separated for a century and a half from its original home in northwest China (Shaanxi, Ningxia, Gansu, Qinghai) by an epic, long distance migration to the Central Asian areas of what are now Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, their language has diverged considerably from that of their congeners who stayed behind. The distinction between Dungan and the language of its origin also further increased by absorbing vocabulary from Arabic, Persian, Turkic, and Russian languages and after having their language written successively in the Arabic, Latin, and Cyrillic alphabets for lengthy periods of time up to the present (they were illiterate in Chinese characters).

Dungan is unique in that it is one of the few varieties of Chinese that is not normally written using Chinese characters. Originally, the Dungan, who were Muslim descendants of the Hui, wrote their language in an Arabic-based alphabet known as Xiao'erjing. The Soviet Union banned all Arabic scripts in the late 1920s, which led to a Latin orthography based on Janalif. The Latin orthography lasted until 1940, when the Soviet government promulgated the current Cyrillic-based system. Xiao'erjing is now virtually extinct in Dungan society, but it remains in limited use by some Hui communities in China.

The writing system is based on the standard 3-tone dialect. Tone marks or numbering do not appear in general-purpose writing, but are specified in dictionaries, even for loanwords. The tones are specified using the soft sign, hard sign, or nothing.

The Berkeley linguist, William S-Y. Wang, after reading my article on "Implications of the Soviet Dungan Script for Chinese Language Reform" (1990; see "Selected readings" below), became very interested in studying the Dungan language to see how writing a Sinitic language with an alphabet might affect its development. He even went to their communities in Central Asia with one of his graduate students whom he hoped would write a dissertation on the subject. Much to his surprise, he was disappointed that he and his student could understand very little of the Dungans' speech and writing, so — due to limited intelligibility — he abandoned the project. I myself remain deeply interested in Dungan as living proof that a Sinitic language can be written with an alphabetic script.

