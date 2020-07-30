« previous post |

From Nick Tursi:

The most difficult Chinese character in the world, it's pronunciation is huáng .Even most of Chinese people don't know how to read it.#language #polyglot #calligraphy Posted by Tik Tok China on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

According to the person who posted this monstrosity, it's supposed to be pronounced huáng. Although they don't tell us what it means, they say that "Even most of Chinese people don't know how to read it." I would say that 99.999+% of Chinese people don't know how to read it, how to write it, and what it means.

Most long-term readers of Language Log are familiar with what was formerly held to be the “hardest character to write”, viz., "biang" of "biangbiang noodles":

"Biang" is variously held to have 56, 57, 62, or … strokes. Anyone who wishes to do so is welcome to tally up the strokes in huáng, featured in the video at the beginning of this post.

Before people get all excited about this new "hardest character to write", three notes of caution:

1. All Chinese characters must be able to fit in the same size square as all other Chinese characters. Try that with "biang" and "huáng" in any typical font.

2. The Chinese writing system is notoriously open-ended, so anyone with enough chutzpah is free to invent their own "hardest Chinese character" at any time.

3. Judging from its constituent elements and overall shape (rectangular [elongated top to bottom]), this freakish symbol has more the quality of a Daoist talisman / tessera / charm / amulet than a typical square-shaped Chinese character, most of which consist of a semantophore and a phonophore.

Don't waste a goodly part of your life by trying to memorize how to write this st*p*d "character".

Selected readings

Permalink