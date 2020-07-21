« previous post |

Meet Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States:

As you can see in the video, Bi-khim's father is Taiwanese and her American mother speaks fluent Taiwanese.

"Hsiao Bi-khim appointed Taiwan's representative to U.S.", Focus Taiwan (6/16/20)

Because she is the closest confidant(e) to President Tsai Ing-wen, Hsiao Bi-khim 蕭美琴 was appointed as representative of Taiwan to the U.S. last month. Her given name reflects the Taiwanese pronunciation of 美琴 (MSM Měiqín) and is written in Pe̍h-ōe-jī (POJ; Church Romanization). This is because her father is a pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan. Her father is Siau Chheng-hun 蕭清芬 (N.B.: All three characters are read in the first tone, so there are no diacritic marks. I am not sure whether he uses Siau for his passport; he may likely use Wade-Giles Hsiao [Mandarin] just like his daughter).

Pastor Siau Chheng-hun holds the Ph.D. from Princeton Theological Seminary and was president of Tainan Theological Seminary during the Kaohsiung Incident*. Some of the seminarians got involved in the incident and were arrested. As the president of the seminary he spent time attending to the imprisoned students and their families.

* Měilì dǎo shìjiàn 美麗島事件

The Kaohsiung Incident, also known as the Formosa Incident, the Meilidao Incident, or the Formosa Magazine Incident, was a crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations that occurred in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on 10 December 1979 during Taiwan's martial law period.



Source What's most unique about Bi-khim is that, through her mother's genealogy, she is a descendant of a Mayflower passenger. Her mother's name is Peggy Cooley (from North Carolina); she has a Masters degree in Music from Westminster Theological Seminary. Here's another video (about 50 minutes long), which is an interview with Bi-khim in a "staged cafe" setting, mimicking a sort of French-style relaxed atmosphere. It provides more in depth background.

