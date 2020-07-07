« previous post |

Throughout history, female literacy in China was extremely low. It was only in the 20th century that sizable numbers of women were able to read. An exception to this general rule was Candida Xu (in Chinese called Xǔ Xú Gāndìdà, 许徐甘第大, Xǔ Xú shì 许徐氏，Xǔ Gāndìdà 许甘第大，Xú Gāndìdà 徐甘第大, and Gāndìdà 甘第大 [source]). The double surname Xǔ Xú 许徐 — highly unusual for a woman in premodern China — derives from her marriage to a man named Xǔ Yuǎndù 许远度, to whom she bore eight children. They observed the Catholic custom whereby the husband did not take concubines.

Here's the article on Candida Xu in Wikipedia:

Candida Xu (September 4, 1607-July 24, 1680) was a Chinese Catholic. She has been called "arguably the most influential Chinese Christian woman of the seventeenth century."

Born on the feast day of Saint Candida the Elder, in whose honor she was named, Xu was the granddaughter of Xu Guangqi, who had converted to Christianity four years previously. From childhood she was deeply religious. Widowed at 46, she turned her attention to service to the church. Despite the restrictions she faced given her status as a member of the upper class, she worked to spread the word of Christianity. She exercised the influence of her father and son to gain good will for many Jesuit missionaries among local officials. Among Chinese Christians she promoted her spiritual associations; she also acted as a leader for Christian women around Shanghai. She had a private income, from which she donated generously to finance living arrangements for missionaries; she also funded the building of close to forty churches and chapels, and facilitated publication of many religious works in the Chinese language. She was referred to as the Apostle of China by many. Her story gained currency in Europe through a biography by Philippe Couplet, her confessor [VHM: see below for a bibliographical note showing the international, multilingual aspects of Candida Xu's biography].

Candida's grandfather, the illustrious Xú Guāngqǐ 徐光啓 (baptismal name "Paul"; 1562-1633), made sure that all his descendants, male and female, be educated equally. Consequently, his granddaughter, known in Vatican history as Candida Hsu, was a woman who read both literary Chinese AND Latin, as she was educated by Jesuits around the 1620s. She must have been the first women in world history to be literate in both languages. Her biography was published in French by her confessor after she died. She lived a long life and built what would become today’s Xujjiahui in Shanghai, one of the most vibrant and culturally vital districts of the city:

Xujiahui means "Xu family junction" – more precisely, "property of Xu family at the junction of two rivers". The "Xu family" refers to the family of Xu Guangqi (1562–1633), China's most notable Catholic convert. Most of what is now Xujiahui was once the ancestral home of the Xu family. Baptized by famed Italian Jesuit, Matteo Ricci, Xu Guangqi and his descendants donated large plots of land to the Catholic Church, including the site of the St. Ignatius Cathedral.

Pronounced in the Shanghainese dialect of Wu Chinese, it is called "zi-ga-wei". During the 18th century it was known by Shanghai's western residents as "Ziccawei" or "Siccawei" (English) or "Zikawei" or "Zi-ka-wei" (French). These names survive in the names of some institutions, such as the Bibliotheca Zi-Ka-Wei, and the area is still listed in a number of contemporary guidebooks and literature as "Zikawei" or some variant thereof.

Linguistically, Xu Guangqi is important for his close association with Matteo Ricci (1552-1610), with whom he collaborated on the translation of many important works from Chinese into Latin and from Latin into Chinese. Ricci is generally credited with being the first person to create a Romanization for Chinese, making him the ultimate progenitor of Pinyin, a contribution that has had monumental consequences for the history of writing in China.

After a prolonged process, fraught with political ramifications, Xu Guangqi and Matteo Ricci have been beatified. The formal canonization and sainthood are now a political tool for the Vatican to negotiate with China on the rights to appoint bishops. China has officially restored Xu's tomb and ancestral home, together with his reputation as the “first person to engage intellectually with the West on sciences and philosophy” in textbooks.

Bibliographical note

Couplet, Philippe, 1623–1693

Gail King, "The Four Editions of Couplet's Biography of Madame Candida Xu"

PUB. DATE September 2009

Sino-Western Cultural Relations Journal; 2009, Vol. 31, p. 56

http://connection.ebscohost.com/c/articles/43690452/four-editions-couplets-biography-madame-candida-xu

ABSTRACT The article compares and contrasts four European versions of the biography of Chinese Catholic Church benefactor Madame Candida Xu (1607-1680) written by Jesuit missionary to China Philippe Couplet. The book first appeared in French in 1688, but was later translated and published in Flemish in 1694, Italian in 1700, and Spanish in 1691. The seventeenth century Catholic Church processes to gain ecclesiastic approval of religious works are discussed. The author notes that the Italian edition was not a strict translation of the earlier printed versions, but was rewritten based on the French version. Illustrations appearing in the books are compared.

