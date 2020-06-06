« previous post |

We here at Language Log know our Ossetians: see "Know your Ossetians" (2/17/20), and be sure to read the informative comments to that post. Today, let us go one step deeper into their language and lore. We shall do so through getting to know some basic things about the Nart sagas (Abkhaz: Нарҭаа ражәабжьқәа; Nartaa raƶuabƶkua; Adyghe: Нартхымэ акъыбарыхэ; Nartxıme aqıbarıxe; Karachay-Balkar: Нарт таурухла; Nart tawruxla; Ossetian: Нарты кадджытæ; Narty kaddžytæ; Nartı kadjıtæ) are a series of tales originating from the North Caucasus. They form much of the basic mythology of the tribes in the area, including Abazin, Abkhaz, Circassian, Ossetian, Karachay–Balkar, and to some extent Chechen–Ingush folklore.

The term nart comes from the Ossetian Nartæ, which is plurale tantum of nar. The origin of the root nar is of Iranian origin, from Proto-Iranian nar for 'hero, man', descended from Proto-Indo-European *h₂nḗr. In Chechen, the word nart means 'giant'.

Source: Nart saga

On his blog, A Canadian in Ossetia, Life in the central Caucasus (4/28/20), Richard Foltz has an informative, insightful article on "The Narts: Ossetia’s National Epic". Here is an especially revealing passage:

The Nart tales are known all across the Caucasus region and are held by many of its peoples—most of whom, such as the Circassians and Chechens, are not Indo-European— as their own. However, a comparison of the Nart cycle with other epics clearly demonstrates that it belongs within the Indo-European tradition. Centuries of cohabitation among the diverse peoples of the Caucasus have added many later elements borrowed from the Adyghe, Vainakh, Turks and others, but it is the version preserved by the Ossetes, whose northeast Iranian language and culture can be traced back to the ancient Scythians, that can be considered to contain the original core of the tales of the Narts. As noted by the Harvard-based comparative mythologist Calvert Watkins, the pastoral-nomadic world that gave birth to the Indo-European epics was one in which the bold exploits of the “hero” —whose principal achievement was to steal cattle from enemy tribes—were celebrated and memorialized by the “poet”, who, recompensed in his turn by gifts of that same livestock, was “the highest-paid professional in his society.” The Nart stories preserve this value system more directly and obviously than any other Indo-European epic tradition: the most heroic thing a man can do is to rustle cattle to bring back home to his community, and he does so in the hope that this will earn him “everlasting fame” (an outcome which depends upon the skill of the poet).

The theme of cattle-raiding is essential to the Indo-European epic tradition:

The act of cattle-raiding is quite ancient, first attested over seven thousand years ago, and is one the oldest-known aspects of Proto-Indo-European culture, being seen in inscriptions on artifacts such as the Norse Golden Horns of Gallehus and in works such as the Old Irish Táin Bó Cúailnge ("Cattle Raid of Cooley"), the paṇis of the Rigveda, the Mahabharata cattle raids and cattle rescues; and the Homeric Hymn to Hermes, who steals the cattle of Apollo.

Source: Cattle raiding

See also:

Bruce Lincoln, "The Indo-European Cattle-Raiding Myth," History of Religions, 16.1 (Aug., 1976), 42-65.

Wikipedia, "Proto-Indo-European mythology"

In connection with our translation and study of the I ching / Yì jīng 易經 (Classic / Book of Changes), my brother Denis and I have been discovering evidence of cattle raiding in Asia. It's not just in the I ching, but may also be found in other early sources.

