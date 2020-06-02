« previous post |

What the people of the former British colony dread:

Every Sinographically literate person who sees this graphic art will instantly recognize that it says Xiānggǎng 香港 ("Hong Kong"). At the same time, they will be unable to avoid seeing that it also says Guó'ān 国安 ("National Security"), which is short for Guó'ān fǎ 国安法 ("National Security Law"), which in turn is short for Guójiā ānquán fǎ 國家安全法. Indeed, the dark red color of Guó'ān 国安 ("National Security") signifies that it overwhelms the white colored Xiānggǎng 香港 ("Hong Kong").

As explained in "Hong Kong: language, art, and resistance" (5/24/20), last week the "Two Sessions" (Liǎnghuì 兩會), the PRC's highest legislative body, enacted legislation referred to as Guó'ān fǎ 国安法 ("National Security Law"). What this essentially means is that the Beijing CCP government has imposed PRC law upon the erstwhile autonomous Special Administrative Region (SAR) of Hong Kong. According to treaty signed with Great Britain, Hong Kong was supposed to have a special status that would have provided constitutional guarantees for implementing a policy of "one country, two systems" for at least 50 years, until 2047. Under that policy, Hong Kong would have enjoyed limited democracy and an independent judiciary that upheld principles of British law. No more.

With the imposition of the National Security Law by the Beijing central government, that is all finished. The rules, regulations, and laws of the PRC are now directly applicable to Hong Kong, 27 years ahead of schedule, and in contravention of the treaty known as the Sino-British Joint Declaration signed in Beijing on December 19, 1984.

No wonder that a mass exodus of Hong Kong residents has begun.

