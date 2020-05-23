« previous post | next post »

From a colleague in Singapore:

Lord knows we're having a hard enough time defining a "lockdown" as it applies to rules governing restricted movement during the coronavirus pandemic, for which see here. Before I saw this table of equivalencies between Singlish and English, all that I knew about "circuit breaker" was that it is a device for interrupting the flow of current in an electrical line when a problem arises. Unlike a fuse, which I used to dislike having to replace when one was blown, circuit breakers are a godsend because, once you fix the problem in the line (e.g., overload), you can simply reset it and you're back in business. So I asked my Singapore friend what gives. Here's his reply:

It is used in electrical circuits as effectively like a fuse to cut the system when it becomes overloaded. But the phrase is very common in financial markets, especially stockmarkets. Exchange has circuit breaker rules which mean trading will stop for a period of time, 10 mins, 15 mins, or 30 mins, say if a given index moves too much, say 10%, for instance. Not all markets have them, but the idea is that in highly volatile trading the circuit breaker kicks in to allow everyone to reassess positions and risks before trading commences again.

Google "circuit breaker fiasco China" [without quotation marks] to see what happens when they are ill thought out.

In Singapore, the government here has been in panic for weeks and months. We went into various forms of restrictions since late January (I have not been in the office in 5 months) even though cases were low and tracked. The government then forgot/didn't think about the 300k migrant workers who live in nasty cramped conditions here and guess what, the virus spread thru the dorms like wildfire. 95% of infections are in these dorms, not the day to day society. Thankfully no deaths for these poor workers but lots of loss of income and worry.

Having lost control of the situation, they brought in the CB in early April for 4 weeks, after 2 weeks of it, they extended for a further 4 weeks (so 8 weeks in total), and even when lifted in June the restrictions will still be harsh. No eat in or drink in restaurant or bars, electronic check in and check out everywhere, limited visits to friends, maximum amount of staff working from home. So you see, whatever the clowns in government call it, the reality is circuit breaker.

Only two places have handled this well in my view: Iceland and Sweden. I do not consider Taiwan or NZ or Korea as really successes, they have built nation sized clean rooms, but I don't want to live in a clean room. I want to go outside (and outside my country) and live a life, accepting some sensible precautions to limit the spread.

Both Iceland and Sweden have realized that this virus is here, it's out there, it's not going away, and therefore you need a strategy which can last for months, maybe even years. Lockdowns as we have seen from China onwards make no sense.

