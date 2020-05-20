« previous post |

It is well known that the PRC had a one-child policy from 1979-2015. This means that, for most Chinese children born during this period, they would have no brothers and sisters. As such, they were inestimably precious in a country that lacks adequate social benefits for people to live on after retirement, but who — in large measure — had to rely on their lone offspring to support them. Such a practical consideration was matched by the psychological devastation experienced when a couple lost their sole, beloved child.

"Chinese parents who lose their only child — a tragedy so common there's a word for it", Huang Chenkuang, SupChina (

Such parents are called shīdú 失独.

The word shidu, separated into its component characters, literally means "loss of only." In this case, only refers to "only child." It's difficult to find the exact etymology of the word, but it's likely that it came to being around 2000, when the first generation of parents who gave birth under the one-child policy — which was implemented nationwide in 1980 — turned 50. The horror of losing an only child began to get national media attention around this time. (Many years later, a movie would be made with a shidu couple at the emotional heart of the film: So Long My Son, released last year, has been hailed as a contemporary Chinese classic.)

…

While promoting its one-child policy, the slogan most often seen was this rhyming couplet: "Family Planning is good, the government will take care of the old" (计划生育好, 政府来养老 jìhuà shēngyù hǎo, zhèngfǔ lái yǎnglǎo). But the government hasn't really lived up to that promise.

Generally, the government only provides 340 RMB (48 [US dollars]) per month to shidu parents over the age of 49 living in the city, and 170 RMB (24 [US dollars]) to those in the countryside. Parents in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai receive a little more, 500 RMB ($70) per month, which is far from enough to support basic living.

"There are three mountains in front of us: growing old without support, being sick without access to affordable treatment, and dying alone," one shidu parent told Caixin.

…

This community of shidu parents decided on a day, five years ago, to memorialize their children: April 2, 思独日 sī dú rì — "Only-Child Remembrance Day." The commemoration is unofficial — you'll hardly find a mention of it on the internet — but within the shidu community, its significance is undeniable.

I wonder if any other language has a comparable word.

It seems that special terminology for children who predecease their parents does exist in diverse languages. One of the most extraordinary such terms is Japanese "mizuko 水子",

literally "water child", … a Japanese term for a stillborn baby or, archaically, a dead baby or infant…. Previously read suiji, the Sino-Japanese on'yomi reading of the same characters, the term was originally a kaimyō or dharma name given after death.

(source)

Mizuko 水子 can also refer to an aborted or miscarried fetus. Be that as it may, there are special sections of some Japanese Buddhist temples set aside for memorial services dedicated to such stillborn babies.

[h.t. Don Keyser]

Permalink