« previous post | next post »

Something extraordinary happened on May 4, 2020. Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger delivered an extremely impressive speech in virtually flawless Mandarin. Here it is:

Here's the transcript of Pottinger's speech (pdf), the formal English title of which is "Reflections on China's May Fourth Movement: an American Perspective — Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger to the Miller Center at the University of Virginia, May 4, 2020".

The English version: "Remarks by Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger to the Miller Center at the University of Virginia", Foreign Policy, Issued on: May 4, 2020

Why was the speech delivered on May 4? Because that's the anniversary of the May 4th Movement, a revolutionary social, political, and cultural upheaval that began on May 4, 1919, 101 years ago. For a new book on the subject, see:

Remembering May Fourth: The Movement and its Centennial Legacy. Series: Ideas, History, and Modern China, Volume: 23.

Editors: Carlos Yu-Kai Lin and Victor H. Mair

Remembering May Fourth: The Movement and its Centennial Legacy is a collective work of thirteen scholars who reflect on the question of how to remember the May Fourth Movement, one of the most iconic socio-political events in the history of modern China. The book discusses a wide range of issues concerning the relations between politics and memory, between writing and ritualizing, between fiction and reality, and between theory and practice. Remembering May Fourth thus calls into question the ways in which the movement is remembered, while at the same time calling for the need to create new memories of the movement.

Leiden: Brill, March 2020.

To get a sense of what Matt Pottinger was up against in trying to convey a sense of the historical context and true spirit of the May Fourth Movement, we are fortunate to have this just published, magisterial article by Geremie Barmé: "Mangling May Fourth 2020 in Beijing: Viral Alarm", China Heritage, The Wairarapa Academy for New Sinology (5/8/20). There will be a second installment in the near future.

Pottinger's speech caused a sensation, both because of the sheer fact that here was a high-ranking US government official delivering a major speech in Chinese, but also because his Mandarin was so incredibly good, not to mention that it was learned and appropriate for the day.

Soon after Pottinger's speech was delivered, I was flooded with inquiries from people asking me just how good his Mandarin was.

To the first person who contacted me, I immediately replied, "Though not quite an 'A+, Matt gets a clear 'A'. A very impressive performance! His Mandarin is CRYSTAL CLEAR."

Indeed, Pottinger's Mandarin is so good that it is probably about as ideal a specimen of spoken Mandarin for speech recognition that can be imagined, even in comparison with the normal utterances of native speakers.

Here's a typical comment by a highly educated Chinese citizen, the son of two low-ranking CCP members:

This speaker's spoken Chinese is just fantastic. His knowledge of China is also impressive. I hope Beijing has similar policy advisors on foreign affairs. But chances are not. Otherwise it wouldn't be such a mess.

From a professor of modern Chinese literature (a specialist on the May 4th Movement) at a university in Hong Kong:

Thank you for sharing this. I watched this video yesterday and was so amazed. Pottinger is obviously well-prepared and so is his think tank.

From what he says (that he was aware of this video before I sent it to him), it's clear that Pottinger's speech in Mandarin is circulating in the Sinosphere and is having a significant impact — despite the Great Firewall.

I have not heard a single critical remark concerning Pottinger's Mandarin from any native speakers of Chinese, only praise and amazement: "pitch-perfect", "tones are exact", "pronunciation is impeccable"….

But then, from non-native speakers, I started to hear some criticism: "wooden", "too good to be true", "hypercorrect", "unnatural", "sounds like it's generated by a machine"….

After that, on May 5, came a sustained, vitriolic denunciation from a fellow who calls himself Spandrell: "Cold War 2 Propaganda".

The author introduces himself thus:

Welcome to my blog. I am a European man living in Asia who blogs about the past and future of civilization.

I started this blog in 2011, and since then I developed a few theories which have been influential. The background of my thought is that modern Civilization, more precisely modern Western Civilization, is on a death spiral. I try to use the insights taken from world history, the theory of evolution and pragmatic philosophy to understand why…

It's clear that Spandrell's animus toward Pottinger is primarily political and ideological (he is anti-American and against Western civilization, while being better disposed toward the CCP and the PRC). Nonetheless, since everybody is oohing and aahing over Pottinger's Mandarin, he feels the need to belittle that too. Unfortunately, nearly everything he says about Pottinger's use of language is wrongheaded, as will be shown below and in comments to come.

Spandrell is also wrong about a lot of other things, such as saying that Pottinger went to Amherst, when in fact he went to the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. The former is a small, private, elite college, while the latter is a large, public, mass university. It just so happens, though, that — for as long as I can remember, since the days of Shou-hsin Teng, UMass-Amherst has had a truly outstanding Chinese language program.

Now I will cite the observations of the real experts on the subject at hand, non-native speakers who are widely recognized as having the highest and best levels of Mandarin. The first is Perry Link, who needs no introduction to readers of Language Log or to students of Chinese language, culture, and modern history in general. Many will remember that his name first surfaced on international China-watcher radar when he served as a translator during the days of ping-pong diplomacy in the early 70s. It turns out that Link actually taught Matt Pottinger Mandarin and so knows the true story of why the latter's enunciation is so phenomenally precise:

I plead guilty. I was Pottinger's language teacher in 1994 at Princeton-in-Beijing. And yes, we stress tones at PiB. And our philosophy is 先准后快*–that is, get the tones right, however "mechanically," and fluency will naturally come later. People who try to do it the other way around, 先快后准**, thinking "I'll get fluent first and the tones will naturally come later," either crash land or end with fluency in horrible pronunciation.

[VHM: *xiān zhǔn hòu kuài 先准后快 ("first accurate, later fast")

**xiān kuài hòu zhǔn 先快后准 ("first fast, later accurate")]

So I was very happy to see Pottinger's performance. He didn't work in China long enough to get really good natural fluency. He joined the Marines, married a Vietnamese, and went a different route. So his oral Chinese is a sort of time-capsule of where his language training left him. But wow! By that standard it was really great.

My wife (Chinese from Wuhan) is in several Chinese WeChat groups who were raving and in tears and how good the speech made them feel. A few Taiwan lexical items made no difference at all to them. They loved the whole thing.

Our next authority is Tom Bartlett, who was famous both as a shuàigē 帥哥 ("handsome guy") and as an outstanding speaker of Mandarin already in the 60s at National Taiwan University. Later he taught modern and classical Chinese at Yale (1975), Cambridge (1975-76), Princeton (1977-79), Harvard (1987-94; Director of the Chinese Language Program), Johns Hopkins (1995-96; Director of the Language Teaching Center), and La Trobe (1996-1999) Universities, and modern Chinese at Middlebury (1973, 1983, 1987), Wellesley (1986), and Swarthmore (1987) Colleges, before landing at Stanford in 2010, where he still may be found teaching Advanced Classical Chinese and Directed Reading in Chinese. In Autumn Semester 2013 he taught Chinese language pedagogy at National Tsing Hua University¸ in Hsin-chu, Taiwan, ROC. What follows are excerpts from Bartlett's comments on Pottinger's speech made on Facebook, reprinted here with his permission:

TB:

A very big step forward from nearly all past public statements in Mandarin that I've heard or heard about by a non-Chinese person in official capacity of US government. He majored in Chinese at U Mass-Amherst, which has had a strong program for over 30 years. He most likely began learning Mandarin at Milton Academy, a top-ranked private school near Boston which has Chinese courses at 5 levels. His pronunciation is not quite fully native speaker level, but his control of tones is remarkably good. I didn't take the full 20 minutes to listen through the whole thing (I'm pretty busy right now), but I'm encouraged by hearing several minutes of it. Pottinger, methinks, cannot be caricatured as an ignorant buffoon…. This declares that Trump's team has someone who knows something about China.

Xiaokang Su:

"Pottinger is different with any western to know China because he had very cruelty experience at China that made him clean."

TB:

Tempered by adversity. He then became a Marine. I came to similar outlook by non-violent but nevertheless unmistakably hostile encounters when working there as a translator in business in 1990. Of course by the time he worked for Reuters, it was supposed to be committed to "opening and reform" as we were told how to understood those words. But they don't mean the same as 改革開放*.

[VHM: *gǎigé kāifàng 改革開放 ("reform and opening")]

Shortly after I arrived in BJ, one of the officials at our host agency noted that I had studied ancient Chinese history in graduate school. He immediately asked if I knew the phrase 邯鄲學步**. Actually, I learned that in my first year of studying classical Chinese. And I believed I knew what he meant: They are happy to learn our ways of doing market commerce and the technology involved, but they know from the start that they do not intend to transform their governing system as so many of our people were saying they must inevitably do and wanted to do. I replied simply, Yes, I know that, and said nothing more. I should have added that I also learned the phrase 微言大義***. My experience over the following months made clear that, whether by 文**** as in my case or by 武***** as in Pottinger's, the outcome is the same."

[**Hándānxuébù 邯鄲學步 ("to study the way people walk in Handan [and thereby lose one's own individuality]") — based on an allusion from the Zhuang Zi (ca. 3rd c. BC). For more on this set phrase, see here and here.

***wēiyándàyì 微言大義 ("subtle words with profound meaning")

****wén 文 ("civil; cultural")

*****wǔ 武 ("military; martial")]

As for Xiaokang Su's remarks about Pottinger's "cruel experience" and "being made clean", the following information from the Washington Post (as relayed by Tom Bartlett) is doubtless relevant:

"Pottinger learned his own lessons about the sanctity of sources and the dangers of a paranoid government as a journalist in China, working for Reuters, then the Wall Street Journal in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In a personal essay for the Journal in 2005, he described being videotaped by Chinese police, flushing notes down a toilet to hide them from authorities and being roughed up 'by a government goon' at a Starbucks in Beijing."

The above quotation is from a WaPo article of 29 April, "Matthew Pottinger faced Communist Chinese Intimidation as a Reporter".

Warren Rothman, a San Francisco lawyer with long experience in the Chinese business world stretching back to the 80s, who had his own harsh "cleaning" in the PRC that caused him to leave abruptly in 2008, for which see his Kafka in China: The People's Republic of Corruption, observes:

Pottinger's elegant speech in Mandarin was exactly appropriate for the purpose he had in mind. He is an exceptionally high-ranking member of the government of the still-greatest country on Earth, the highest ranking member with a China brief, conveying the most important policies and positions of the US on China. I'll be damned if he should sound like some low-grade gemenr* on a factory floor or a taxi driver.

The Chinese respect nothing more than power and prestige. In all respects, Pottinger acquitted himself magnificently. There is a time and place for slang and folksiness, and, given the exceptional quality of his formal speech, by far the hardest to deliver, a lot more difficult than the grunts and blurts one can get by with in haggling over screwdrivers. But I am sure that Pottinger can handle himself just as beautifully in such a context. The man is already a national treasure.

After that, I think that nothing more needs to be said in praise of or in defense of the unbelievably fine Mandarin of Matthew Pottinger.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf, Jim Fanell, William Triplett, John Tkacik, June Teufel Dreyer, and David Moser]

Permalink