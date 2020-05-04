« previous post |

Readers of Language Log will certainly be aware of Tocharian, but when I began my international research project on the Tarim Basin mummies in 1991, very few people — only a tiny handful of esoteric researchers — had ever heard of the Tocharians and their language since they went extinct more than a millennium ago, until fragmentary manuscripts were discovered in the early part of the 20th century and were deciphered by Sieg und Siegling (I always love the sound of their surnames linked together by "und"), two German Indologists / philologists — Emil Sieg (1866-1951) and Wilhelm Siegling (1880-1946), in the first decade of the last century.

It wasn't long after the decipherment of Tocharian by Sieg und Siegling that historical linguists began to realize the monumental importance of this hitherto completely unknown language. First of all, it is the second oldest — after Hittite — Indo-European language to branch off from PIE. Second, even though its historical seat was on the back doorstep of Sinitic and it loaned many significant words (e.g., "honey", "lion") to the latter, it is a centum (Hellenic, Celtic, Italic and Germanic) language lying to the east of the satem (Indo-Iranian and Balto-Slavic) IE languages. (PROVISO: some sophists will undoubtedly argue that the centum-satem split in Indo-European is meaningless; it has happened before on Language Log and elsewhere, but I think it does matter for the history of IE languages and the people who spoke them.) Third, Tocharian has grammatical features that resemble Italic, Celtic, and Germanic (i.e., northwest European languages) more than they do the other branches of IE. (STIPULATION: certain casuists will surely argue that such differences are meaningless, but I believe they are crucial for comprehending the nature of the spread of IE in time and space.) Etc.

Because the physical, textual, and cultural remains were indisputably found in the Tarim Basin, the Tocharians naturally became a primary focus of my investigations in Eastern Central Asia during the more than two decades from the nineties through 2012.

As I mentioned in another recent post:

…it was my great, good fortune to work together for years with J.P. Mallory, who is both a dirt archeologist and a solid historical linguist, on the mummies of the Tarim Basin. In his lifelong dedication to solving the "Tocharian Problem", Mallory has always focused his attention both on the archeological and the linguistic aspects of the conundrum.

As Jim said in an e-mail that he wrote to me on Friday, "I'm an archaeologist and would prefer to die with a trowel in my hand." Since he is also a great historical linguist, I take this ringing declaration as confirmation of my cherished belief that archeologists and linguists need to work closely together in order to make sense of the data concerning the origins and evolution of human cultures.

Another great, good fortune of mine is being at the same university as Donald Ringe. I took his Tocharian class about twenty years ago. There were about twenty participants in that class. The course was a real mind-bender, but it produced several students who went on to become outstanding Tocharianists in their own right, one such being Ron Kim. Since I had forgotten about three-quarters of what I had learned the first time, I took it again this semester as a refresher. This time around there are only about seven or eight students in the class, but I predict that several of them will go on to become distinguished practitioners of the noble art of philology, one such being Diana Shuheng Zhang, who has superlative Chinese skills, e.g., "Ancient Chinese mottos" (4/5/20), "Bear talk" (11/15/19), etc. And here's a little sample of what Diana can already do with Tocharian: "Tocharian love poem" (4/1/20). Incidentally, Diana is also advanced in Sanskrit and knows Prakrit, Gandhari, and so on (no point in listing all of her other languages here).

To tell the truth, though, what really prompted me to write this post is that I happened upon these recordings of Tocharian on a site that also offers recordings of scores of other languages, some of them quite ancient and obscure (e.g., Hittite, Old Hittite, Old Egyptian, Old Japanese, Avestan, Khotanese, Proto-Indo-European, Gothic, Karachay-Balkar, Emilian, Polabian, Aromanian, Melpa, and so forth).

"The Sound of the Tocharian A Language (Excerpt from the Maitreyasamiti-nāṭaka)"

"The Sound of the Tokharian A Language (Punyavanta Jataka) — Agnean"

"The Sound of the Tocharian B Language (Excerpt from the 'Last Supper of the Buddha)"

"The Sound of the Common Tokharian Language (A Short Story) — Proto-Tocharian, 1000 BC"

Some friends who have heard these recordings got the impression that the persons who are making them might be native speakers of Russian or some other Slavic language. What do you think?

The origin of the Tocharians and their relationship to the Yuezhi (月氏) have been debated for more than a century, since the discovery of the Tocharian language. This debate has led to progress on both the scope and depth of our knowledge about the origin of the Indo-European language family and of the Indo-Europeans. Archaeological evidence supporting these theories, however, has until now sadly been lackin

