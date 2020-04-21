"Crisis = danger + opportunity" in America and in PRC official media
« previous post |
From Gillian Hochmuth:
Francis Miller, who has lived in China for many years, reports:
Ah, the People's Daily! Incredible how many times I have seen this in English language publications. First time I've seen it from a major Chinese language state news organization in China though.
"Cóng 'wēi yǔ jī de biànzhèngfǎ zhōng bǎwò jīngjì fāzhǎn xīn jīyù 从'危与'机'的辩证法中把握经济发展新机遇" ("Grasp the New Opportunities for Economic Development from the Dialectics of 'Danger' and 'Opportunity'")
This is but one of countless misperceptions concerning China that arise in the West, but then seep into China and are taken up there, such as that the Great Wall can be seen from the moon. That myth, which dates back to a 1932 Ripley's "Believe It or Not!" cartoon, was thereafter accepted in China until mankind (Neil Armstrong) actually went to the moon and determined that no man-made structures were visible from its surface (230,000 distant from earth). See Mara Hvistendahl, "China's Great Wall Visible from Space?" (2/21/08).
Selected reading
- "Crisis ≠ Danger + Opportunity" (4/29/05)
- "Etymology as argument" (6/18/05)
- "Hollywood glamour, activist passion, false rhetoric" (4/24/06)
- "Rice v. Mair" (1/27/07)
- "Stop him before he tropes again" (3/22/07)
- "Crisis = danger + opportunity: The plot thickens" (3/27/07)
- "Trope-watch, Oslo edition" (12/11/07)
- "The crisis-(danger)-opportunity trope, de-Sinicized" (3/7/09)
- "'Crisis = danger + opportunity' redux" (2/19/20)
- "Chinese word for 'crisis'" (Wikipedia)
- "danger + opportunity ≠ crisis: How a misunderstanding about Chinese characters has led many astray" (Pinyin.info [2009])