« previous post |

From Gillian Hochmuth:

Thank you for your great explanation of the reasons behind the famous Kennedy "crisis" misquote. When I was in high school, I had a friend who was Chinese and spoke Mandarin fluently, who explained it to my US History class after the teacher quoted Kennedy. That was over 20 years ago and I remembered that his quote was wrong, but could not remember the explanation I was given well enough to explain it to someone else.

One of my co-workers sent out Kennedy's quote, as the quote of the day, for the senior health care facility I work at during this Covid -19 crisis. I was glad to find your post, so that I could correct him. While this time is providing opportunities for growth and change, it is still a time that requires us to be very wary.

Francis Miller, who has lived in China for many years, reports:

Ah, the People's Daily! Incredible how many times I have seen this in English language publications. First time I've seen it from a major Chinese language state news organization in China though.

"Cóng 'wēi yǔ jī de biànzhèngfǎ zhōng bǎwò jīngjì fāzhǎn xīn jīyù 从'危与'机'的辩证法中把握经济发展新机遇" ("Grasp the New Opportunities for Economic Development from the Dialectics of 'Danger' and 'Opportunity'")

People's Daily (4/20/20)

This is but one of countless misperceptions concerning China that arise in the West, but then seep into China and are taken up there, such as that the Great Wall can be seen from the moon. That myth, which dates back to a 1932 Ripley's "Believe It or Not!" cartoon, was thereafter accepted in China until mankind (Neil Armstrong) actually went to the moon and determined that no man-made structures were visible from its surface (230,000 distant from earth). See Mara Hvistendahl, "China's Great Wall Visible from Space?" (2/21/08).

Selected reading

Permalink