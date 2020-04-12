« previous post |

From Brenton Recht:

I live in a city with a large immigrant population in general and a large Bosnian population in particular (Utica, NY [VHM: population around 60,000; between Syracuse and Schenectady]). As such, I see "BiH" bumper stickers once in a while on the road. Most of the Bosnian population either came during the breakup of Yugoslavia or are children of those immigrants, so they are probably following the American trend of putting round stickers on your car for things you like or identify with, rather than the European usage of using them to identify country of origin.

The local refugee center has been buying digital billboard slots with notices about COVID-19 in the languages of the local immigrant groups. See this gallery. The languages included are English, Spanish, Bosnian, something in the Burmese script (either Burmese or Karen), something in Devanagari (likely Nepali), Arabic, Somali, and Russian. Other posts about COVID-19 to their Facebook page are also in Swahili, Maay Maay, Karen, and Burmese. See here for more photos.

Imagine trying to reach out in all these different languages before the advent of Unicode! Not that most of the text on the Facebook page isn't contained in an image anyways.

Utica is a small city in the center of New York state, far from any large metropolis. I am always intrigued by how significant numbers of people from the far-flung corners of the world would end up in a place like this. What forces and agencies lead, guide, and direct them to the towns where they settle? Why are there so many Hmong and Somalis in Minnesota? Eritreans in Columbus, Ohio, Nepalis in Irving, Texas, and so forth?

My surmise is that it's mostly missionary and church groups who channel these new arrivals to their final destinations, and that many of them are refugees. This is unlike the early pattern of migration, say of my parents' generation, when immigrants came through networks established by people they knew who came before them, i.e., their own networks, and that they were coming more in search of economic opportunity than for political freedom. These differing motivations are also reflected in the countries from which they came — primarily European nations a century and more ago, but later increasingly from all corners of the earth. Our earliest immigrants, however, the Pilgrims, were fleeing from religious persecution in the earliest 1600s.

