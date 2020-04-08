« previous post |

A little over a week ago, I described how I mistyped "stalk" for "stock". That led to a vigorous discussion of precisely how people pronounce "stalk". (As a matter of fact, in my own idiolect I do pronounce "stock" and "stalk" identically.) See:

"Take stalk of: thoughts on philology and Sinology" (3/29/20)

I just now typed "One I first saw…" when I meant "When I first saw…".

This is proof that, at least for me, such typing errors do not need to be exact homophones or even close / near homophones. So long as there is a general resemblance between the vehicle word and the target word, soundwise, it is easy for me to substitute the former for the latter, which is what I really want to produce.

This happens to me quite often when I'm thinking and typing very fast. For the record, I have been an extremely rapid typist already since high school. In those days, we used to have mechanical typewriters with metal linkages between the keys and the type that struck the platen. It was frustrating, but also funny, that when I got going really, really fast, the typewriter couldn't keep up with me, and a whole bunch of keys would get clogged together in the type guide.

When I went to college, my father bought me an Olivetti portable typewriter, and I loved it dearly. I carried it all round the world with me, though it weighed 8.2 pounds. The Lettera 22 was a thing of beauty. I derived aesthetic pleasure just from looking at it, touching its keys, and pushing the smooth, chrome lever for the carriage return.

Then, when the IBM Selectric came out in 1961, with its interchangeable typeballs, electronic speed was wedded to mechanical precision. I watched the whirling ball with fascination, and was amazed that, no matter how fast one typed, it always struck the correct letter on that little sphere in the exact spot on the paper that one desired. The electromechanical engineering of the Selectric must have been of a very high high degree indeed. I often tried to defeat the Selectric by typing as fast as I could, but I don't think I ever succeeded in doing so, not once, so far as I recall. The challenge was just too great for nerves and muscles of a human being to conquer the precise electronics and the fine construction of the machine.

Now, in the digital, electronic age, there's no way I can possibly defeat a computer with even my fastest typing speed, though I'm still in the long ingrained habit of trying to do so. As I watch the text come pouring out onto the computer screen, I'm often amused at the mistakes I make (as I noted at the beginning of the "take stalk of" post).

I don't know what processes take place when others type, but for me introspective analysis seems to break them down thus:

1. a semi-conscious stream of thoughts, things I want to say

2. semi-articulate "speaking" them in my head — not all of the sounds of the word-streams as I would if I were reading or declaiming out loud, but just the main contours of the key words in my head; here nothing conscious is going on — it's just as if I were talking to myself, but not enunciating each phoneme

3. as soon as I "hear" / produce the sound in my head, the relevant letters come out through my fingers; of course, I don't think of each and all the letters of a word when I type it; for example, if I type "through", I do not decompose it down to the constituent letters — "t-h-r-o-u-g-h" — I just say something like "thru" in my brain, without worrying about how to spell "through" correctly. It just flows out through my arms and fingers. It's usually only after the word appears on the computer screen that I might notice it is misspelled, although occasionally as I'm rushing along typing I will "feel" that something is not quite right about the way the word is coming out. In that case, I might slow down a little bit to look more carefully at what is happening.

The human-machine interface that produces a typed document is a wondrous symbiotic relationship, and — given the complexity of it all — I'm astonished at how what comes out is usually right.

The story of logographic (non-phonetic) Chinese typewriting is all the more mind-boggling, one that we have often touched upon here at Language Log. Warning: don't believe all the fairy tales of recent, sensational, semi-scholarly works on this subject.

