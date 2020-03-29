Take stalk of: thoughts on philology and Sinology
« previous post |
In a note I was composing to some friends, I just wrote "let's take stalk of…", was surprised and smiled, corrected myself, and continued writing.
But then I paused to reflect….
This little Sunday morning mini-experience reinforces a lesson that I always try to inculcate among students: sound is more important than symbol in linguistic analysis. This is especially so with Chinese, where the symbols (Sinograms, aka "characters") mask the sounds of the words they are meant to convey.
Cf. Bernhard Karlgren's (1889-1978) classic Sound and Symbol in Chinese (1923), which lays out the basic problems of speech vs. script in the Chinese case, but which we have moved far beyond in our current investigations.
These reflections coincide with discussions that I have been having with Diana Shuheng Zhang about the relationship between Sinology and philology as it has been practiced with regard to Greek, Latin, ancient Indic and Iranian languages, Egyptian, and early Semitic languages. It is Diana's opinion, and I'm fully in agreement with her, that until we come to terms with the concept and reality of "word" in ancient Sinitic, we cannot do Sinology in the same way that scholars have engaged in classical philology for other languages during the past two millennia. Diana believes that this disparity is the result of the particular features of the Chinese script, such that, if we want the results of our Sinological researches to be comparable to those of classical philology, we need to have an enhanced understanding of the nature of Sinograms in relation to language as it was spoken at different times and in different places.
I hope that I'm not misrepresenting Diana's conceptualization of the problems we confront in dealing with the distinction between philology and Sinology and her methodology for surmounting them. One thing I do know is that she has a long-term research strategy for working toward the goals that I have outlined above. It is a sophisticated project involving historical phonology, morphology, and other aspects of language and writing.
Incidentally, I just googled on "take stalk of" and discovered that I'm far from the only person who made that error. Even more interesting is the fact that "take stalk of" is used in its literal sense fairly often among agronomists and vegetable gardeners.
Selected readings
- "Philology and Sinology" (4/20/14)
- "Which is harder: Western classical languages or Chinese?" (3/6/16)
- "Chinese, Greek, and Latin" (8/8/17)
- "The miracle of reading and writing Chinese characters" (3/26/17)
- "Writing characters and writing letters" (11/7/18)
- "Alphabets are as simple as…", by Roger Highfield, The Telegraph (4/18/06)
Philip Taylor said,
March 29, 2020 @ 10:20 am
Well, it's not posed as a riddle, but it nonetheless is a riddle, at least to me … What did you intend to write when you initially wrote "let's take stalk of" ?
Ambarish Sridharanarayanan said,
March 29, 2020 @ 10:34 am
@Philip Taylor, I figured Prof. Mair meant "let's take stock of".
Vilinthril said,
March 29, 2020 @ 10:35 am
"Let's take stock of", I would assume.
KevinM said,
March 29, 2020 @ 10:38 am
While sheltering in place and stalkpiling groceries, I take stalk of my broccoli supply.
Philip Taylor said,
March 29, 2020 @ 10:51 am
Interesting. In British English, the sounds of "stalk" (/ stɔːlk/) and "stock" (/stɒk/) seem so far apart (to me) that I cannot imagine inadvertently typing one for the other. Are they closer in sound in American English, or perhaps in Prof. Mair's dialect thereof ?
Bob Ladd said,
March 29, 2020 @ 10:54 am
Philip Taylor has just very nicely illustrated the categorical-ness of phoneme boundaries. To any speaker of (near-)RP, which I assume from various of his comments I assume Philip is, stalk and stock are just different, and it simply didn't occur to him that they might be rather similar phonetically (and, for many Americans, phonologically as well). I still have the same reaction to non-rhotic headline puns and the like, which are very common in the UK. I knew a Canadian in the UK who took years to figure out why Shaun the Sheep was supposed to be a funny name. A few weeks ago I failed (at first) to understand that a piece in the travel section that called a canoeing holiday "oar-inspiring" was supposed to be a joke.
Jamie said,
March 29, 2020 @ 11:13 am
I remember browsing in a bookshop when I was learning Japanese. I looked at one book and the pronunciation guide had "a: as in pot". I thought maybe it was a misprint but then realised it was aimed at American readers (so I put it back on the shelf).
cameron said,
March 29, 2020 @ 11:33 am
I can imagine "stock" and "stalk" might be homophones or near-homophones for some Americans. They certainly are not for me.
Some people on the West Coast, and around the Great Lakes, sometimes seem to barely have three vowels they can rub together, the poor things.
Frans said,
March 29, 2020 @ 11:42 am
As an example, my fingers sometimes type of when I mean or. There's certainly more at play than just sound, because I doubt my mouth would ever make such a presumably frequency-based mistake.
@Bob Ladd
Until just now I never realized that it stood for shorn. I thought it was just an alliteration.