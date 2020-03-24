« previous post |

A few months ago, I posted about a talk I gave at an Alzheimer's Association workshop on "Digital Biomarkers".

Overall I told a hopeful story, about the prospects for a future in which a few minutes of interaction each month, with an app on a smartphone or tablet, will give effective longitudinal tracking of neurocognitive health. […]

Speech-based tasks have been part of standard neuropsychological test batteries for many decades, because speaking engages many psychological and neurological systems, offering many (sometimes subtle) clues about what might be going wrong.

But I emphasized the fact that we're not there yet, and that some serious research and development problems stand in the way. […]

Some colleagues and I are starting a large-scale project to get speech data of this general kind: picture descriptions, "fluency" tests (e.g. "how many words starting with F can you think of in 60 seconds?"), and so on. The idea is to support research on analysis of such recordings, automated and otherwise, and to allow psychometric norming of both traditional and innovative measures, for both one-time and longitudinal administration, across a diverse population of subjects. We've got IRB approval to publish the recordings, the transcripts, and basic speaker metadata (age, gender, language background, years of education).

We've been testing the (browser-based) app across a variety of devices and users. When it's ready for prime time, this is one of many channels that we'll use to recruit participants — we're hoping for a few tens of thousands of volunteers.

We're finally ready to open this app to wider use, and you can contribute a few socially-distant minutes of your time by going to https://speechbiomarkers.org. And please tell your friends!

A warning about the Safari browser:

The audio recording depends on the MediaRecorder API, which works in Chrome, Firefox, and Edge browsers, but doesn't yet work in Safari, at least not without complicated special settings. So don't use Safari, unless you have a recent update and want to work through the extra steps required to unlock the relevant features. (Supposedly MediaRecorder will be standard in Safari 13.1, but that version hasn't been released yet…)

I want to make it clear that this is just a first step down a long road. In order to create reliable tracking methods, we'll need to

Validate automatically administered and scored tests against current clinical standards; Clarify how much of what kind of testing we need for a replicable result; Do psychometric norming of different tests and test versions for longitudinal use.

There are a couple of dozen other standard neurocognitive tasks, speech-mediated and otherwise. We've implemented and tested browser-based version of many of them, but we don't want (or need) to overload volunteer subjects at this point. The goal of this first step is to just get a large, demographically varied sample of automatically-collected responses to multiple versions of two standard tests.

This will help us find (and fix) cases where the browser-based collection app fails to work across devices, operating systems, and browsers. The recordings we collect will be used to train and test automatic speech-to-text systems. And our clinical partners will use this same app on an appropriate sample of their patients and controls, so that the results can be compared to results from neuroimaging, blood and other lab tests, genomic tests, and more complete cognitive testing.

Maybe in the end, analysis of data from wearable sensors in everyday life will provide the best diagnostic and tracking methods. But tests like those at https://speechbiomarkers.org should help us towards that goal — and there's sure to be useful science and technology along the way.

Permalink