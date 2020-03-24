« previous post |

Anyone who learns Standard Japanese and then travels around outside of the Tokyo area will quickly come to realize how distinctive and numerous are the local forms of language once one leaves the metropolitan region of the capital.

Some interesting aspects of this phenomenon are presented in a new article in nippon.com, "Linguistic Treasures: The Value of Dialects", by Kobayashi Takashi, professor at the Center for the Study of Dialectology, Tōhoku University, who specializes in dialects and the history of Japanese.

Kobayashi begins:

Japan has a great number of dialects. One scholar divides the archipelago into 24 areas with distinct regional linguistic forms. Yet, this is a very broad classification, and if one pays attention to variations in grammar and specific words, it is no exaggeration to say that there is a dialect for every city, town, village, and hamlet.

These were once looked down on for their association with uncultured, provincial speakers. In recent years, however, dialects have been increasingly appreciated for the pleasure they can bring to verbal interaction and their ability to draw people from a particular area closer together. This has led increasingly to their use in the names of local products, and their incorporation into plays and TV dramas.

Notably, the 2013 NHK morning drama Ama-chan (Little Diver) brought the expression of surprise jejeje to national attention, which was one element in its success. The phrase je comes from just one part of Kuji in Iwate Prefecture, although ja is in use over a much wider area centered on Iwate. Other unique ways to voice one's amazement that are found in dialects but not standard Japanese include waiha, sāsa, ūu, and chopped off forms of da and ba. The wide range seen even in this category of utterance demonstrates how rich in dialects the country is.

The author then embarks on a discussion concerning the origins of the dialects, and he finds their "Roots in the Old Capitals":

The main source of dialect forms comes through transmission of language from the center to the regions. New words in former capitals like Nara and Kyoto gradually spread through neighboring areas to the wider nation. These successive waves created regional linguistic differences, or dialects.

This means that many dialect words derive from standard terms in more ancient forms of Japanese. For example, the word menkoi in Tōhoku, equivalent to kawaii (cute, adorable), comes from megushi, a word seen in the Man'yōshū poetry collection from the Nara period (710–94). Churasan, an Okinawan word for "beautiful," is related to kiyora nari, seen in works from the Heian period (794–1185) like The Tale of Genji.

…

As well as words in literary texts, historical terms that have vanished completely from the mainstream live on in contemporary dialects. They are like time capsules we can use to encounter the Japanese of centuries ago. For their role in preserving traditional culture, it is not overstating it to say that dialects are a national treasure that we must protect.

Another aspect of dialect usage examined by the author are the social and emotional bonds they evoke:

I work at Tōhoku University's Center for the Study of Dialectology, which has researched threatened dialects in the area devastated by the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami of March 2011, and worked to support their revival. At a meeting we held with residents in the first year of its operation, a woman from Miyagi Prefecture rose to offer an opinion.

She described how seeing the slogan of encouragement Ganbarō Miyagi (roughly "Keep at it, Miyagi") in standard Japanese would sometimes make her angry, having lost her family and many friends. "What more can I do?" she would think to herself. But when the phrase was in dialect like Ganbappe Miyagi or Magenē zo Miyagi (Don't give up, Miyagi), she would find herself agreeing. "Dialect words really are filled with the spirit of the people who live in an area," she said. "They have a soul in them. And I think that's how they have the power to support victims of the disaster."

Finally, Kobayashi looks into threatened dialects, notably those of the Tōhoku (Northeast) region:

The 2011 disaster destroyed many communities. Dialects are shared in the lives of community members, and they are lost with the loss of those people and the weakening of local ties. When there is no place to speak a dialect with neighbors or relatives, it becomes buried under waves of standardization. The calamity that hit Tōhoku spurred on an already ongoing decline.

…

Yet there are strong ongoing efforts to preserve dialect in tsunami-hit areas, such as play performances and retellings of legends, as well as teaching of dialect in schools. The Center for the Study of Dialectology is working to record conversations showing how dialect is used in everyday life in situations like asking favors and accepting or refusing, as well as expressing gratitude, apologies, joy, sorrow, or surprise. These common exchanges are where the beating heart of dialect can be found.

There are thousands of local and regional variants of spoken language in China, and — following Chinese custom — I refer to them as fāngyán 方言 ("topolects"), upon which innumerable Language Log posts touch and which has entries in Wiktionary, American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, and elsewhere.

The term hōgen 方言 ("dialect") is also employed in Japanese, but local varieties of speech are more distinctively referred to as ben 弁 — a simplified Japanese character that collapses three traditional characters, for which see this Wiktionary article, the one in question being 辯. In Modern Standard Mandarin, the latter is pronounced biàn and means ("debate; argue; discuss").

Selected readings

"Dialectology of Japanese reflexive exclamations" (1/8/17)

"An Eighteenth-Century Japanese Language Reformer" (4/23/15)

"Intelligibility and the language / dialect problem" (10/11/14)

"Japanese dialects" (Wikipedia)

[h.t. June Teufel Dreyer]

Permalink