From Reddit:

From Bill Hannas:

My [Vietnamese] wife Jennifer read the passages in less time than it took me to read the corresponding English. She says both are completely intelligible, albeit it in different ways, with the different diacritics. A smile crept over her face immediately when she started on the second passage.

I ran a check on it myself and agree. Both can be read as per the English translations.

The problem is the underlying text(s) is forced. It was chosen specifically to allow two interpretations. Normally one can read simple (email-style) Vietnamese without diacritical markings with no ambiguity, although today's input methods will automatically populate the correct orthography much the same way pinyin input yields a menu of likely character choices.

My point here is no one should make a big deal about this contrived example. It has zero relevance to any serious linguistic debate that I know of.

From what my colleague says in the last clause of the penultimate paragraph, it sounds as though most Vietnamese don't bother with the diacritics when typing, but let the input system add the appropriate diacritics for them, just as when I and nearly everyone I know type Chinese, we simply type toneless Hanyu Pinyin and let the IME add the tones, choose the characters, and even parse words. Sophisticated systems like Google Translate, which I use, do this with an astonishingly high level of accuracy and require only minimal human correction. It seems as though IMEs for Vietnamese have achieved similar levels of proficiency in adding diacritics, without having to select appropriate characters.

[Thanks to Ian Barrere]

