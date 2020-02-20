« previous post |

February 21st is International Mother Language Day, proclaimed by the General Conference of UNESCO in 1999 and celebrated every year since, aimed at promoting linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. In honor of the day, the following is a guest post by Alissa Stern, the founder of BASAbali, an initiative of "linguists, anthropologists, students, and laypeople, from within and outside of Bali, who are collaborating to keep Balinese strong and sustainable." BASAbali won a 2019 UNESCO Award for Literacy and a 2018 International Linguapax Award.

We're told "Don't wait" to treat our bodies, secure our homes, or maintain our cars. We should do the same for local languages.

Despite all the years of language revitalization, we are still losing about one language every two to three weeks. In this century alone, the number of languages on the planet will be halved. A little preventive care would help.



There are many reasons to keep local languages strong. Local languages provide windows into different ways of thinking. UNESCO identifies local languages as an integral part of human rights. Local languages hold deep cultural knowledge, provide a bridge to traditions, and allow community to identify and value itself in the modern world. They are the soul of a people.

We need early-proactive engagement — from the local community and from the rest of the world –to prevent a local language from reaching the brink of extinction. And not just to keep the language alive in a narrow sense, but the larger ecosystem in which it operates – the way we need to change not just vitamins to improve our overall health, but also our lifestyle, diet, and exercise.

At BASAbali, a collaboration of scholars, artists and advocates fueled by passionate millennials, we're trying to change public behavior and attitudes toward local languages. We're focusing on Balinese, one of Indonesia's 700 local languages that still has a strong base, but like the vast majority of local languages, is threatened (note that a study by Ravindranath and Cohn showed how even a language like Javanese, with over 80 million speakers, can be at risk. Balinese has something closer to 1-3 million speakers, measurement being another difficult issue).

We engage the public in strengthening the local language and culture through a multimedia, multilingual wiki dictionary and virtual library which invites the public to help shape the platform and add original local language content while also trying to inspire people to use Balinese in other ways, in more places, more of the time.

We think that even getting tens of thousands of people to participate in a language revitalization program isn't enough to sustain a language into future generations. So although close to 1 million people have used the wiki, contributing 16,000 words to the dictionary side of the wiki and over 4000 videos of people using those words in context, what we're really concerned about is how people are using, valuing, and encouraging others to use the language, not how many people are using, adding to or even shaping the platform.

To that end, we're really excited that the wiki inspired the public to create an artists' directory, a people's history, a virtual meeting place for environmental groups to share resources, local language crossword puzzles, and most recently, a multilingual environmental teen superhero who speaks with the public via her own social media handles. The superhero's adventures were just used by a program sponsored by the US State Department to teach creative writing to Balinese teachers using local language materials. We've also seen a visible increase in the number of people posting and texting in Balinese, there are now websites and social media groups in Balinese, memes in Balinese abound, the Governor of Bali has declared that once a week, Balinese will be used in schools and offices, and young people are making waves by writing essays, short stories and novels in modern Balinese, together creating something of a public movement to keep Balinese strong.

From the wiki experience, we've learned that to sustain languages, we need to think holistically by also promoting a joy of reading (as a separate matter from literacy) and by encouraging young people to text, post, sing, and take pride in local languages among themselves and as a behavioral model for their younger peers. We learned that we need to teach basic internet skills to those who aren't yet digitally literate so that they can participate in online initiatives, that we have to be open to thinking in cyclical, oral, stratified, performative ways of other cultures, and that we need to raise up the value of local languages in the eyes of the international community in addition to focusing on changing behavior and attitudes locally.

February hosts International Mother Language Day and in the same month, two more languages will disappear from the planet. It's time we treat languages and their ecosystems with preventative medicine and give them a fighting chance to survive.

