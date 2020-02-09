« previous post | next post »

From Nathan Hopson:

Can't believe I had never heard this marvelous Japanglish until now:

トップレス‐ミーティング（toppuresu mītingu = "topless meeting"）or トップレス会議 (kaigi = meeting)

Perhaps it will come as a disappointment to some, but "topless" here is a contraction of "laptop-less." The term means a meeting without computers and, by extension, other electronics such as smartphones.

Parenthetically, I must add that at least here in Japanese academia, where meetings are frequent and long, I am glad we have not gone "topless." My main criterion for evaluating a meeting is in fact that it shouldn't last longer than my laptop battery….

Two of my favorite Japanese portmanteau words have to do with computers:

wāpuro ワープロ, short for wādopurosessa ワードプロセッサ ("word processor")

pasokon パソ コン (contracted from pāsonaru パーソナル ("personal") + konpyutā コンピューター ("computer"), i.e., PC

The Japanese seem to take sheer delight in this type of bilingual word play.

