Topless meeting
From Nathan Hopson:
Can't believe I had never heard this marvelous Japanglish until now:
トップレス‐ミーティング（toppuresu mītingu = "topless meeting"）or トップレス会議 (kaigi = meeting)
Perhaps it will come as a disappointment to some, but "topless" here is a contraction of "laptop-less." The term means a meeting without computers and, by extension, other electronics such as smartphones.
Parenthetically, I must add that at least here in Japanese academia, where meetings are frequent and long, I am glad we have not gone "topless." My main criterion for evaluating a meeting is in fact that it shouldn't last longer than my laptop battery….
Two of my favorite Japanese portmanteau words have to do with computers:
wāpuro ワープロ, short for wādopurosessa ワードプロセッサ ("word processor")
pasocon パソ コン (contracted from pāsonaru パーソナル ("personal") + conpyutā コンピューター ("computer"), i.e., PC
The Japanese seem to take sheer delight in this type of bilingual word play.
Krogerfoot said,
February 9, 2020 @ 10:30 am
I was befuddled to be asked to participate in a ブレストミーティング buresuto mītingu "breast meeting" a few years ago. My Japanese colleagues were just as surprised that I didn't recognize buresuto as a shortening of "brainstorming."
トップレス toppuresu is widely understood to mean exactly what it means in English, "without a shirt/exposing breasts," as in トップレス水着 "topless swimsuit." Not everyone knows what a "laptop" computer is, since they're called ノートパソコン "note PC" here. Judging from the amount of explanation devoted to the term in the relatively few online citations of it, it seems that not many Japanese speakers are aware of this particular marvelous bit of Japanglish.