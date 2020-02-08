« previous post | next post »

Today's xkcd:





Mouseover title: ""I ended up getting my tax return prepared at a local place by a really friendly pretrained neural net named Greg."

But too-limited training isn't the only problem — see e.g. "Shelties On Alki Story Forest", 11/26/2019, or "o ai aaa oa ueui", 2/27/2018.

As an indication that the last example hasn't changed much in the past two years, this morning, Google Translate recognizes

aeiaeeuaiuioeae ie i oo eiaoeii ouoeiooiieuuaaeaaaeaeau ooieoiaueuoo e o eiaiu oeoe i oo i oeeuiuu ooo eouaaeaaeau ueieaeooueu ouui eeeaooaoeeee

as Hawaiian, and translates it as

This can be used as a function of the values ​​of the data that are in the ooo and the values ​​of the values ​​of the data and the values ​​of the data.

The following random sequence

u uiiou iueoiaoooea u eoioaeeoiuu iooiio oee oiaouio auueuai iiaueuoa oeeioou oiueeeioou oauauaeaa ooeoua eao aaooouooueouo

is translated as

Here are the languages ​​that are listed in the current directory where you can write an inline language or, in English, in the main.

Another random string of vowels and spaces

iieoaiiiaueooouueuei oeaeuaaeuu ieeu oioui oeu uuuaoaoea i eo o eiee a iie u eiiuaaoaoae ioaeuauou oi aoeouaeeu ee ou

comes out as

Built-in-storage-shelf-shelf-wall is located on the shelf and can be used as a source of data and

Trying again,

aoaeuouiiooiaai ieu uoi aa uoauuuua i iio uoaeeeeaeiiioeeu uaaoaoe iiio oouoiieaaii eo oei e ooeeu a auaoueeoe aia oeaoooeae ao ee aaieouia ae e iuo

yields

This is the main feature in the library of important data that can be used in both the source and operating environment.

It's interesting that GT's idea of default Hawaiian text is so Data Science-y these days, though other topics and genres sometimes creep in:

euiueoeiiiui ioiaiieaouoouaie ai ei oe oaieue ao i ai ooie iiouo oii aua ui iueu oo oue e ea oee

It is important to have a simple life while working here for the majority of the lives because of the hardness of your breath

If you want to try this yourself, you can run this 2-line R script (or the equivalent in your favorite language) to produce new examples (changing N as the fancy takes you):

N = 150; Letters = c("a","e","i","o","u"," ") cat(sprintf("%s

",paste0(sample(Letters,N,replace=TRUE),collapse="")))

