Security guaranteed by the laws of physics

February 8, 2020 @ 7:50 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

« previous post |

Today's SMBC:

The aftercomic:

Mouseover title: "Did I mention it's made of all natural fermions?"

I imagine there are some (gluten-free, non-GMO) bosons in the mix as well.

February 8, 2020 @ 7:50 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics


1 Comment »

  1. bks said,

    February 8, 2020 @ 9:44 am

    And it's in the Bible.

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment