Stone artifact from around the beginning of the first century AD, excavated at the Tawayama remains in Matsue, capital of Shimane Prefecture:





Source of photos:

"Oldest kanji in Japan? Stone fragment may hold the key", by Shunsuke Nakamura, The Asahi Shimbun, Feb. 3, 2020

The two groups of black marks to the left of the center of the stone are said to be clerical forms of these Sinograms written in India ink:

子 (J. shi; M. zǐ)

戊 (J. bo; M. wù)

That would make them respectively the first of the Twelve Earthly Branches and the fifth of the Ten Heavenly Stems of the Chinese calendrical sexagenary cycle.

The artifact is supposedly part of an inkstone, hundreds of which have been found in various parts of Japan, but mostly in the west, from the succeeding centuries (Kofun Period, late third century to seventh century).

Prior to this discovery (quoting the article by Nakamura),

In Japan, the oldest known letters confirmed to date were jotted down on clay vessels excavated in Fukuoka and Mie prefectures, dating to the second and third century.

…

The period [of the Tawayama remains] in China falls between the latter part of the Earlier Han period [202 BC-9 AD] and the early years of the Later Han period [25-220 AD].

Some researchers harbor reservations that the dark lines really are written symbols, referring to a study using infrared ray imaging that failed to confirm the existence of characters written in India ink. Proponents of the view that the dark lines are writing point to marks left by the use of the inkstick elsewhere on the stone.

If the marks on this artifact from the Tawayama site really are kanji, they would constitute the oldest known example of written language in Japan.

