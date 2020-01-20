« previous post |

Michael Carasik called this article to my attention:



Battered but Resilient After China's Crackdown ", NYT (1/18/20), by Chris Buckley, Steven Lee Myers, and Gilles Sabrié

An ancient Muslim town, Yarkand is a cultural cradle for the Uighurs, who have experienced mass detentions. A rare visit revealed how people there have endured the upheavals.

He asked about the following sentence:

"Amid the rubble of a demolished lot, residents bought sheep for Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, called Corban by Uighurs."

Pointing out that "Corban" is the Hebrew word for sacrifice, Michael wondered how it got connected with Eid al-Adha. Thereby hangs a tale, which has captivated me for the last two days.

Let's start with the basic Islamic terminology:

Eid al-Adha (Arabic: عيد الأضحى‎, romanized: ʿīd al-ʾaḍḥā, lit. 'Feast of the Sacrifice', IPA: [ʕiːd ælˈʔɑdˤħæː]) or Eid Qurban (Persian: عيد قربان‎), also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice", is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid al-Fitr), and considered the holier of the two. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. But, before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a goat to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this intervention, an animal is sacrificed ritually and divided into three parts. One share is given to the poor and needy, another is kept for home, and the third is given to relatives.

In languages other than Arabic, the name is often simply translated into the local language, such as English Feast of the Sacrifice, German Opferfest, Dutch Offerfeest, Romanian Sărbătoarea Sacrificiului, and Hungarian Áldozati ünnep. In Spanish it is known as Fiesta del Cordero or Fiesta del Borrego (both meaning "festival of the lamb"). In Kurdish it is known as (Cejna Qurbanê / جەژنی قوربان). It is also known as Eid Qurban (عید قربان) in Persian speaking countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, Kurban Bayramı in Turkey, কোরবানীর ঈদ in Bangladesh, as عید الكبير the big Feast in the Maghreb, as Iduladha, Hari Raya Aiduladha, Hari Raya Haji or Qurban in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, as بکرا عید "Goat Eid" or بڑی عید "Greater Eid" in India and Pakistan, Bakara Eid in Trinidad and Tobago, as Tabaski or Tobaski in The Gambia, Guinea, and Senegal (most probably borrowed from the Serer language – and an ancient Serer religious festival), and as Odún Iléyá by the Yorúbà people of Nigeria

The following names are used as other names of Eid al-Adha:

عیدالاضحیٰ (transliterations of the Arabic name) is used in Urdu, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, and Austronesian languages such as Malay and Indonesian. العيد الكبير meaning "Greater Eid" (the "Lesser Eid" being Eid al-Fitr) is used in Yemen, Syria, and North Africa (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt). Local language translations are used لوی اختر in Pashto, Kashmiri ( Baed Eid ), Urdu and Hindi ( Baṛī Īd ), বড় ঈদ in Bengali, Tamil ( Peru Nāl , "Great Day") and Malayalam ( Bali Perunnal , "Great Day of Sacrifice") as well as Manding varieties in West Africa such as Bambara, Maninka, Jula etc. ( ߛߊߟߌߓߊ Seliba , "Big/great prayer"). عید البقرة ( eid al-baqara ) meaning "the Feast of Cows (also sheep or goats)" is used in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East. Although the word ‏ بقرة ईद-उल-अज़हा ( īd-ul-azhā , 'the Feast of goat') is used for the occasion. The Feast of Sacrifice is used in Uzbekistan. The Hajj Feast is used in Malaysian and Indonesian, in the Philippines. Big Sallah in Nigeria, as it is considered to be holier than Eid al-Fitr (which is locally known as the "Small Sallah"). "Ram Sallah" is also used, as it refers to the rams that are being sacrificed on that day.



The word عيد (ʿīd) means 'festival', 'celebration', 'feast day', or 'holiday'. It itself is a triliteral root ‏عيد‎ with associated root meanings of "to go back, to rescind, to accrue, to be accustomed, habits, to repeat, to be experienced; appointed time or place, anniversary, feast day." Arthur Jeffery contests this etymology, and believes the term to have been borrowed into Arabic from Syriac, or less likely Targumic Aramaic.

The words أضحى (aḍḥā) and قربان (qurbān) are synonymous in meaning 'sacrifice' (animal sacrifice), 'offering' or 'oblation'. The first word comes from the triliteral root ضحى (ḍaḥḥā) with associated meanings of "immolate ; offer up ; sacrifice ; victimize." No occurrence of this root with a meaning related to sacrifice occurs in the Qur'an but in the Hadith literature. Arab Christians use the term to mean the Eucharistic host. The second word derives from the triliteral root ‏‏قرب‎‎ (qaraba) with associated meanings of "closeness, proximity… to moderate; kinship…; to hurry; …to seek, to seek water sources…; scabbard, sheath; small boat; sacrifice." Arthur Jeffery recognizes the same Semitic root, but believes the sense of the term to have entered Arabic through Aramaic. Compare Hebrew korban קָרבן (qorbān).

Source

Peter Golden:

It's a misspelling of qurban < Arabic qurbān, in Uyghur this is Qurban Héyit (<Arab. 'aid / عيد 'īd,) in Turkish this is Kurban bayramı.

Martin Schwartz:

Cognate to the Heb. word is Arab. qurbân 'sacrifice', which entered the Turkic languages.

For the Turkic word having entered Greek Christianity, see the interesting Wikipedia article "Kourbania". For kurban used as an exclamation (what sort, I'm not sure) in a Greek secular lowerclass-allusive song in the old Asia Minor Greek urban tradition, Google Antonis Diamantidis Dalgas, Barba Giannakakis (or Giannakis). I have been very involved with this sort of music: Google Martin Schwartz rebetica rembetica (rebetiko)

Brian Spooner:

Korban (qorban) is an Arabic word, used in Persian, and through Persian in pretty much all the Turkic languages of Central Asia, with a variety of idiomatic uses which have little to do with sacrifice.

Words wander across whole continents and beyond and, as they go from one language to another, their meanings and nuances change, and so do their pronunciations — sometimes quite radically.

For a comprehensive treatment of diverse aspects of "kurban" — linguistic, religious, ritualistic, historical, etc. see here.

Permalink