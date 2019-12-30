« previous post |

Today's xkcd:

The mouseover title: ""Off-by-one errors" isn't the easiest theme to build a party around, but I've seen worse."

The Wikipedia entry tells us that

A fencepost error (occasionally called a telegraph pole, lamp-post, or picket fence error) is a specific type of off-by-one error. An early description of this error appears in the works of Vitruvius.

with a link to

Unfortunately the link is dead, and a search for the title turns up no other URL. But a few minutes on the Perseus site finds the Vitruvian source — De Architectura, Book III, Chapter IV, Section 3. In the English translation from Morris Hicky Morgan's edition:

The columns are then to be distributed over the stylobates in the manner above described: close together in the pycnostyle; in the systyle, diastyle, or eustyle, as they are described and arranged above. In araeostyle temples one is free to arrange them as far apart as one likes. Still, in peripterals, the columns should be so placed that there are twice as many intercolumniations on the sides as there are in front; for thus the length of the work will be twice its breadth. Those who make the number of columns double, seem to be in error, because then the length seems to be one intercolumniation longer than it ought to be.

Or in the Latin original:

Supra stylobatas columnae disponendae, quemadmodum supra scriptum est, sive in pycnostylo, quemadmodum pycnostyla, sive systylo aut diastylo aut eustylo, quemadmodum supra scripta sunt et constituta. in araeostylis enim libertas est quantum cuique libet constituendi. sed ita columnae in peripteris conlocentur, uti, quot intercolumnia sunt in fronte, totidem bis intercolumnia fiant in lateribus; ita enim erit duplex longitudo operis ad latitudinem. namque qui columnarum duplicationes fecerunt, erravisse videntur, quod unum intercolumnium in longitudine plus quam oporteat procurrere videtur.

So the off-by-one themed New Year's Eve party could be decorated with temple floor plans, with appropriate Vitruvian quotations. Unfortunately I don't think there's any off-by-one resonance in Leonardo's Vitruvian Man. But the party could also feature a ceremonial reading of Edsger Dijkstra's "Why numbering should start at zero".

I was surprised to find that Google Scholar gives only 825 hits for {"off by one error"}, which supports Randall Munroe's suggestion that it "isn't the easiest theme to build a party around", even in a geeky subculture.

