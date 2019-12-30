« previous post |

Here's news of a remarkable discovery:

"Ancient Chinese epitaph penned by Japanese found in China", THE ASAHI SHIMBUN (December 26, 2019 at 19:00 JST).

The article includes a photograph of a rubbing of the last line of the epitaph with the following kanji:

日本國朝臣備書

I can read that easily as Sino-Japanese "Nihonkoku chōshin Bi sho", which would mean "written by the Japanese courtier [Ki]bi". The article says that the last line of the epitaph reads "Nihonkoku Ason Bi Sho", so it would appear that I am reading "朝臣" incorrectly as "chōshin" instead of as "ason".

Aside from "chōshin" ("courtier"), "朝臣" may also be read as "ason", which is "a prestigious title (under the eight kabane system), initially conferred in the Nara period of the history of Japan, on princes who had been reduced to the commonalty." (source, see also here) In addition, "朝臣" has the archaistic reading "asomi" ("second highest of the eight hereditary titles" designated by Emperor Tenmu in 684 AD). (source) Other pronunciations include "asson" and the name "Asatomi".

I have long been familiar with the illustrious figure Kibi no Asomi Makibi (吉備 真備, 695 – November 3, 775), probably primarily because of a famous narrative handscroll in the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Kibi has sometimes been credited with inventing the katakana phonetic syllabary and writing system.

A late 12th century narrative handscroll in the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston depicting Kibi's journey to China is one of the earliest of all Japanese narrative pictorial handscrolls (e-maki) known. It is believed to have been commissioned to help support the prestige of a school of divination that claimed connections to Kibi. Its purchase by the museum in 1932 directly led to the strengthening of Japanese laws against the removal of cultural properties of particular importance from the country.

Just this one term is enough to remind me, as a Sinologist, that reading Japanese texts (even early ones) requires special skills and training.

[h.t. Nathan Hopson]

