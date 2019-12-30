« previous post |

"Dave Barry's Year in Review 2019"

… which begins with the federal government once again in the throes (whatever a "throe" is) of a partial shutdown, which threatens to seriously disrupt the lives of all Americans who receive paychecks from the federal government.

Consulting the OED on throe (entry updated 2017), we learn that its orthographic history is interesting:

Of uncertain origin. Perhaps a variant or alteration of another lexical item. […]

The range of forms attested for this word is difficult to account for. […]

The current standard spelling throe […] is a 16th-cent. alteration of throw, throwe […] (compare with similar alteration the current forms of roe (earlier row , rowe ), hoe (earlier how , howe ), etc.), perhaps motivated by a desire to differentiate this word from throw.

And its semantic history is even more so:

1.a. An intense spasm of pain experienced during labour; a uterine contraction; (also, in plural) the pain and effort of labour or childbirth.

[attested from c1200]

b. An intense spasm of pain experienced immediately prior to death; (also in plural) the agony or struggle of death. Cf. death throe n.

[attested from c1300]

c. More generally: any violent pain, spasm, or convulsion; esp. a mental or emotional spasm, an onrush or outburst of feeling, a paroxysm.

[attested from 1393]

2. figurative and in figurative contexts. Chiefly in plural. An intense or violent pain, spasm, or struggle, esp. preceding or accompanying the creation or completion of something. Now frequently in in the throes of.

[attested from 1698]

Permalink