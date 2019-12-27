« previous post | next post »

Bob Ladd sent in a screenshot from the Guardian, with the message:

I think this suggests that, except with auxiliary verbs, subject-verb inversion is not really something that is fully a part of English speakers' competence any more. The agreement discrepancy of "clues" and "lies" would be instantly detectable in most other contexts, but not when it's required by residual English verb-second constraints.

He notes that the screen shot came "from first thing this morning UTC, but it was still up and uncorrected at mid-afternoon UTC". And he suggests that things would be very different with a copula or auxiliary verb, e.g. "Beneath modern Melbourne is two of the richest hoards of pirate gold ever found".

I wonder whether there might be a bit of "agreement with nearest" involved — so things would also be different if the initial PP had a plural head, e.g. "Beneath modern cities lies clues to their ancient history".

And of course we need to mention the long-undeserved nickname Grauniad.

