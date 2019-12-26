« previous post |

These days people make all sorts of public and private hand gestures to convey a wide variety of information. Innocent though they may seem, for various reasons many of them become controversial (e.g., the sign for "OK", which has recently been classified by some organizations as a symbol of hate).

These students at a university in China are making the sign of bǐxīn 比心. According to their professor, it means "love you" or "give you my heart".

Here's the same photo with the many heart gestures outlined in red:

And here's a closeup of one section:

The crossed fingers (the thumb and index finger) look like a heart.

Everybody tells me that this sign began in Korea, and then swept across all East Asian countries, and even down into Southeast Asia. In Korean, it is called son hateu 손 하트 ("hand heart") or songarak hateu 손가락 하트 ("finger heart").

For basic information about the heart finger gesture, see here and here.

This gesture quickly became a hot topic in China, because some Chinese idols did not know the meaning of the gesture and did not know how to form it correctly. When American actors of Marvel movies went to Korea, they were also asked to make this gesture, but they did so with a confused look.

Even though the heart hand gesture has been wildly popular in China for several years, bǐxīn 比心 is still a neologism that the three major online translation services — Google Translate, Baidu Fanyi, and Microsoft — fail to render correctly. In contrast, Wiktionary and MDBG do get it right.

The initial confusion over the meaning of bǐxīn 比心 is evident from the fact that the term is also written as bǐxīn 笔芯, which literally means "pen cartridge refill".

Cf. bǐhua 比画 ("gesture; gesticulate; make hand gestures; use sign language"), from which the bǐ 比 part of bǐxīn 比心 derives.

One of my informants says that the heart gesture was brought to China by a Korean singer on a TV show in 2016 and that it quickly became popular throughout China.

Another informant says that it was first frequently used by some South Korean singers, actors & actresses, and other celebrities. Because of Hán liú 韓流 ("The Korean Wave" — the wave of the South Korean pop culture), the gesture entered China around 2010 and became so popular that almost all young people know about it. The heart gesture is definitely one of the most prominent elements of the Korean Wave:

The Korean Wave (Korean: 한류; Hanja: 韓流; RR: Hallyu; MR: Hallyu ) , a neologism, literally meaning "wave/flow of Korea") is the increase in global popularity of South Korean culture since the 1990s. First driven by the spread of K-dramas and K-pop across East, South, and Southeast Asia during its initial stages, the Korean Wave evolved from a regional development into a global phenomenon, carried by the Internet and social media and the proliferation of K-pop music videos on YouTube.

(Source)

An assortment of remarks on "bǐxīn 比心" from my correspondents:

"Nowadays young girls (and boys) in China are obsessed with this gesture."

"There are many different gestures of 'bǐxīn 比心'. I'm sometimes surprised by how many ways people came up with to make a heart with their hands."

"You can't believe how crazy people are about this sign. Even my mom is doing it!"

"Today people of Japan and some South Asian countries like Thailand have fallen in love with it."

"People like to use this gesture in photographs, partly replacing the 'V' sign that was ubiquitous in previous decades."

"Since the Korean performers have to hold microphones, they choose this sign which is easy to make with only one hand."

"After the sign was introduced to China, it became popular not only between idols and fans, but also in most other cases by young people, to show their love to each other."

As someone who has been a student of Buddhism throughout my professional career, I cannot help but mention the Indic practice of mudra:

A mudra (/muˈdrɑː/; Sanskrit मुद्रा, IAST mudrā, "seal", "mark", or "gesture"; Tibetan: ཕྱག་རྒྱ་, THL: chakgya, is a symbolic or ritual gesture or pose in Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism. While some mudras involve the entire body, most are performed with the hands and fingers.

(Source)

Traditional Indic heart mudras are much more complicated than the currently popular East Asian gesture. For images of Indic heart mudras, see here.

[Thanks to Haewon Cho, Xinchang Li, Chenfeng Wang, Di Wang, Yijie Zhang, Qing Liao, Yixue Yang, Yishu Ma, and Yunzhu Huang]

