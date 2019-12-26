« previous post |

When I was skimming the transcript of the 12/19 Democratic presidential debate for "Warren vocal stereotypes", I noticed that several of the candidates started some of their answers to questions with "so". Among the dozen examples:

WOODRUFF: Senator Warren, why do you think — why do you think more Americans don't agree that this is the right thing to do? And what more can you say?

WARREN: So I see this as a constitutional moment.

WOODRUFF: Brief answers — brief responses from Mr. Steyer and Mr. Buttigieg.

STEYER: So let me say that I agree with Senator Warren in much of what she says.

WOODRUFF: Welcome back to the PBS NewsHour Democratic debate with Politico. And now it's time for closing statements. Each have 60 seconds, beginning with Mr. Steyer. […] Mayor Buttigieg?

BUTTIGIEG: So the nominee is going to have to do two things: defeat Donald Trump and unite the country as president.

Of course I know that "so" can be used as an introductory particle — the MW entry give the example "so here we are", and the OED (from 1913) cites

1741 S. Richardson Pamela III. xxxii. 251 And I say..So, my good Friends!—I am glad to see you.

So why was I initially a bit surprised by those answer-initial examples? I guess it was because I thought of phrase-initial so as implying a substantive connection to the previous context. The answer to a question obviously does involve a connection to the prior discourse, but it's not the kind of connection that would allow "thus" or "in that way" to be substituted for so in such examples.

And it's easy to find examples of phrase-initial so where the connection to the discourse context is even looser — for example, Terry Gross often starts interview questions with so, and not necessarily follow-up questions. So from the end of her 2016 interview with Stephen Colbert:

GROSS: So one more question —

This is apparently is an example of semantic bleaching, similar to the process that turned very and really (and more recently literally) into intensifiers. The OED lists so as an "adv. and conj." glossed as "In the way or manner described, indicated, or suggested; in that style or fashion", with examples going back to the 9th century. Over the centuries, if the bleaching theory is correct, a sense emerged that's something more like "in relation to the issue described, suggested, or presupposed".

This is not a recent change, but apparently I never fully internalized it. Or maybe I just found the high frequency of answer-initial so in that debate to be stylistically unexpected.

