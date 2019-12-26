So
« previous post |
When I was skimming the transcript of the 12/19 Democratic presidential debate for "Warren vocal stereotypes", I noticed that several of the candidates started some of their answers to questions with "so". Among the dozen examples:
WOODRUFF: Senator Warren, why do you think — why do you think more Americans don't agree that this is the right thing to do? And what more can you say?
WARREN: So I see this as a constitutional moment.
WOODRUFF: Brief answers — brief responses from Mr. Steyer and Mr. Buttigieg.
STEYER: So let me say that I agree with Senator Warren in much of what she says.
WOODRUFF: Welcome back to the PBS NewsHour Democratic debate with Politico. And now it's time for closing statements. Each have 60 seconds, beginning with Mr. Steyer. […] Mayor Buttigieg?
BUTTIGIEG: So the nominee is going to have to do two things: defeat Donald Trump and unite the country as president.
Of course I know that "so" can be used as an introductory particle — the MW entry give the example "so here we are", and the OED (from 1913) cites
1741 S. Richardson Pamela III. xxxii. 251 And I say..So, my good Friends!—I am glad to see you.
So why was I initially a bit surprised by those answer-initial examples? I guess it was because I thought of phrase-initial so as implying a substantive connection to the previous context. The answer to a question obviously does involve a connection to the prior discourse, but it's not the kind of connection that would allow "thus" or "in that way" to be substituted for so in such examples.
And it's easy to find examples of phrase-initial so where the connection to the discourse context is even looser — for example, Terry Gross often starts interview questions with so, and not necessarily follow-up questions. So from the end of her 2016 interview with Stephen Colbert:
GROSS: So one more question —
This is apparently is an example of semantic bleaching, similar to the process that turned very and really (and more recently literally) into intensifiers. The OED lists so as an "adv. and conj." glossed as "In the way or manner described, indicated, or suggested; in that style or fashion", with examples going back to the 9th century. Over the centuries, if the bleaching theory is correct, a sense emerged that's something more like "in relation to the issue described, suggested, or presupposed".
This is not a recent change, but apparently I never fully internalized it. Or maybe I just found the high frequency of answer-initial so in that debate to be stylistically unexpected.
Philip Taylor said,
December 26, 2019 @ 10:17 am
Sadly, in the UK at least, response-initial "So" is now seemingly de rigeur for those being interviewed on the radio,
Robert Coren said,
December 26, 2019 @ 10:45 am
My husband will often start a conversation by saying "So…" and then pausing, which generally means he's about to say something consequential (more or less; it might be something like figuring out plans for the evening).
BillR said,
December 26, 2019 @ 10:48 am
It brings to mind the "Haec" from Beowulf.
Gali said,
December 26, 2019 @ 10:54 am
I got the impression that it's a largely conscious substitution for the ubiquitous "well" as a filler/hedge/discourse marker. One can certainly imagine some wonk coaching politicians to use the more "confident" "so," over the "weak/uncertain" "well,".
Gregory Kusnick said,
December 26, 2019 @ 11:11 am
On numerous occasions I have found myself using phrase-initial "so" to begin a conversation, particularly when texting. E.g. "So I'm going to be in town next week; are you free for dinner?"
I suppose there's a weak sense in which nearly every text message is a continuation of a previous conversation, even if days or weeks have elapsed since the last exchange. But I'm not sure that accounts for my tendency to use "so" to reopen the conversation.
David Denison said,
December 26, 2019 @ 11:17 am
I completed a paper on precisely this usage (which I labelled 'explanatory so') earlier this year. I think it dates to the 2010s in the UK, maybe a decade or so earlier in the US. I'll get the written version corrected in a week or so and put it on my download page. Meanwhile the gist is in a presentation from a talk given in Paris.
Laura Morland said,
December 26, 2019 @ 11:45 am
@Bill R –Or even the word Beowulf-poet uses to begin "speaking": "Hwæt"
"So, we've heard of the glory of the Gar-Danes…."
In just checked, and Seamus Heaney chose "So" to begin his translation of the epic poem.
P.S. I just discovered by accident that French Wiktionary translates "Hwæt" by « Eh quoi ! » which could well be a translation for "So," in the appropriate context.
https://fr.wiktionary.org/wiki/hw%C3%A6t
Jonathan said,
December 26, 2019 @ 11:59 am
I think it's acting as a softener, a nod towards an apology for what is about to come, whether you're redirecting the conversation or asking for a favor. It acknowledges that you need your partner's assent to continue the conversation, and that you're not merely assuming it. I'd bet dogs can indicate something similar with their tails and body posture.
Barrie said,
December 26, 2019 @ 12:08 pm
Non-phrasal 'hwæt' has been disputed https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/books/news/listen-beowulf-opening-line-misinterpreted-for-200-years-8921027.html
Ray said,
December 26, 2019 @ 12:09 pm
I've noticed the introductory "so" on teevee as well, especially on news programs when interviewing an expert. and it always sounds a bit patronizing or toffee-nosed, as if the expert has to first pause, draw a deep breath, and "back up" a bit from the question (and its pointedness, or its premises) in order to explain something s/he assumes that the dumbed-down viewer/listener doesn't know, like background info or context or how "medicare for all" isn't really what it sounds like.
so, yeah, in a televised political debate, you're going to hear it a lot!
Paul said,
December 26, 2019 @ 12:13 pm
It reminds me a lot of the Tony-Blair-initial "Look…"… a way of trying to signal that what follows is a considered and reasonable response.
David Denison said,
December 26, 2019 @ 12:22 pm
In case of interest, I did some corpus work over the summer while working on the origins of the usage (which I labelled 'explanatory so'). I reckon it appeared in the 2010s in the UK, but earlier in the US and Canada. The paper is awaiting final corrections first thing after the break, but meanwhile the gist appears in a recent talk given in Paris (http://www.humanities.manchester.ac.uk/medialibrary/llc/files/david-denison/Paris_so.pdf).