Five-year-old girl gives audience middle finger for 20 minutes while starring as angel in nativity play https://t.co/6sYPlbzrzC — The Independent (@Independent) December 17, 2019





According to the source ("Season's greetings: Five-year-old girl gives audience middle finger for 20 minutes while starring as angel in nativity play", The Independent 12/17/2019),

Ella's mother, Carla Bovingdon, 33, said she was thinking, "Oh god Ella, please stop", but despite mouthing at her daughter to put her hands down, she ultimately had to let her get on with it.

Ms Bovingdon, who lives near Maldon, Essex, said: "It was so funny because she didn't realise what she was doing.

"She likes to let me know if she's at all injured, so she was basically trying to show me what she had done from across the room. It was the tiniest little hangnail as well.

"Then she put both her fingers up because she was trying to compare to see if both fingers were hurt."

