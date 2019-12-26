Semiotic lesson of the week
Five-year-old girl gives audience middle finger for 20 minutes while starring as angel in nativity play https://t.co/6sYPlbzrzC
— The Independent (@Independent) December 17, 2019
According to the source ("Season's greetings: Five-year-old girl gives audience middle finger for 20 minutes while starring as angel in nativity play", The Independent 12/17/2019),
Ella's mother, Carla Bovingdon, 33, said she was thinking, "Oh god Ella, please stop", but despite mouthing at her daughter to put her hands down, she ultimately had to let her get on with it.
Ms Bovingdon, who lives near Maldon, Essex, said: "It was so funny because she didn't realise what she was doing.
"She likes to let me know if she's at all injured, so she was basically trying to show me what she had done from across the room. It was the tiniest little hangnail as well.
"Then she put both her fingers up because she was trying to compare to see if both fingers were hurt."
Robert Coren said,
December 26, 2019 @ 10:42 am
I see this is in the UK; has the US convention of using the middle-finger for "fuck you" become commonplace there? My recollection is that the British equivalent is/was middle and index fingers raised in a V (back of the hand out, thereby distinguishing it from the
V-for-victory" sign). And maybe it's an essential part of the gesture to flip the fingers from horizontal to vertical (hence to "flip someone off").
Gali said,
December 26, 2019 @ 11:36 am
Like many points of American culture, it has not only been universal across the Anglosphere for many decades, but has by now pervaded most of the world. I can't speak to whether there are any letters to the Daily Mail complaining about this particular instance of Americanization, however.